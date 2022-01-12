Dunfermline line up move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline are lining up a move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose.

The veteran centre-back was picked up as a free agent by Saints in September after Jason Kerr left for Wigan Athletic on deadline day.

The former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston man started five games in a row on his arrival, four while Liam Gordon was sidelined, but didn’t feature at all in November and December.

Courier Sport understands the 33-year-old is on John Hughes’ radar as the East End Park boss seeks to strengthen his squad for a Championship relegation battle.

Saints have brought in one centre-back, Dan Cleary, on a long-term deal and let another, Lars Dendoncker, return to Brighton.