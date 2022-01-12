Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline line up move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose

By Eric Nicolson
January 12 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 13 2022, 10.55am
Dunfermline have got St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose on their radar.
Dunfermline are lining up a move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose.

The veteran centre-back was picked up as a free agent by Saints in September after Jason Kerr left for Wigan Athletic on deadline day.

The former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston man started five games in a row on his arrival, four while Liam Gordon was sidelined, but didn’t feature at all in November and December.

Courier Sport understands the 33-year-old is on John Hughes’ radar as the East End Park boss seeks to strengthen his squad for a Championship relegation battle.

Saints have brought in one centre-back, Dan Cleary, on a long-term deal and let another, Lars Dendoncker, return to Brighton.

