Dunfermline line up move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose By Eric Nicolson January 12 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 13 2022, 10.55am Dunfermline have got St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose on their radar. Dunfermline are lining up a move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose. The veteran centre-back was picked up as a free agent by Saints in September after Jason Kerr left for Wigan Athletic on deadline day. The former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston man started five games in a row on his arrival, four while Liam Gordon was sidelined, but didn't feature at all in November and December. Courier Sport understands the 33-year-old is on John Hughes' radar as the East End Park boss seeks to strengthen his squad for a Championship relegation battle. Saints have brought in one centre-back, Dan Cleary, on a long-term deal and let another, Lars Dendoncker, return to Brighton. Craig Wighton latest as Dunfermline boss warns Arbroath they face transfer battle