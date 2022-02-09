Five family pets killed in Fife house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five family pets killed in Fife house fire

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 9 2022, 7.40am Updated: February 9 2022, 7.49am
The fire happened on The Green in Coaltown of Balgonie. Image: Google.
Five family pets have been killed in a house fire in Fife.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of a home in Coaltown of Balgonie on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to The Green in the village just after 7pm.

No people were inside at the time but two dogs and three cats all died.

The fire took an hour to extinguish.

Family not at home when fire took hold

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at The Green in Coaltown of Balgonie in Fife at 7.06pm last night.

“The fire broke out in the kitchen. The family weren’t at home at the time but sadly the family’s five pets – two dogs and three cats – all perished in the blaze.

“Three appliances from Glenrothes attended and the fire was brought under control by 8.04pm.”

No details have been confirmed on how the fire started.

