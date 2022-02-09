Five family pets killed in Fife house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five family pets have been killed in a house fire in Fife.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of a home in Coaltown of Balgonie on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to The Green in the village just after 7pm.

No people were inside at the time but two dogs and three cats all died.

The fire took an hour to extinguish.

Family not at home when fire took hold

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at The Green in Coaltown of Balgonie in Fife at 7.06pm last night.

“The fire broke out in the kitchen. The family weren’t at home at the time but sadly the family’s five pets – two dogs and three cats – all perished in the blaze.

“Three appliances from Glenrothes attended and the fire was brought under control by 8.04pm.”

No details have been confirmed on how the fire started.