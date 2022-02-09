St Johnstone still hoping to drag other teams into relegation mix, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone still hoping to drag other teams into relegation mix, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
February 9 2022, 7.45am
Callum Davidson.
Clear blue water has opened up between St Johnstone and the safety of 10th position in the Premiership.

But the Perth side’s Wednesday night trip to face St Mirren presents an opportunity to start building a bridge across it.

“We can’t do anything about other results,” said manager Callum Davidson, whose team are seven points adrift of Ross County above them.

“We can only effect what we’re doing – and that means winning as many games as possible.

“If we can claw other teams back in, that would great.

“It’s unbelievably tight in the middle of the table.

“There will be teams who won’t win for a few weeks and it’s up to us to take advantage if that happens.

“With that we can maybe drag one or two teams back down and then put them under pressure.

“The aim is to get ourselves on a positive run and see what happens.”

Cammy MacPherson

Davidson wouldn’t have been allowed to play Cammy MacPherson in this fixture had he still been a loan player but he’s in contention to start against his old club after he was signed permanently in January.

Melker Hallberg is suspended, Chris Kane is out for the season and Theo Bair and Nadir Ciftci won’t be available until Aberdeen next week.

“Having Cammy able to play is great,” said Davidson.

“We’ve got a lot of players signed up compared to the start of the season. Melker is another one who can play against Hibs. That will be helpful.

“It’s only Glenn (Middleton) against Rangers who will miss out.”

Two goalless draws between the sides points to a tight contest in Paisley.

“Jim (Goodwin) has changed his formation a little bit,” said Davidson.

“They work really hard as a defensive unit and try to catch teams on the counter-attack.

“It’s a system that is working really well for them.

“With McGrath having left, the lad Connor Ronan has really stepped up. He’s been very good.”

