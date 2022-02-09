Scott Stewart: Part-time Arbroath squad built by Dick Campbell can cope with congested schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Stewart: Part-time Arbroath squad built by Dick Campbell can cope with congested schedule

By Scott Lorimer
February 9 2022, 8.00am
Scott Stewart believes Dick Campbell has built a strong enough Arbroath squad to push the help push the side up the table.
Winger Scott Stewart believes Arbroath are more than capable of getting results in their packed schedule.

The Lichties find themselves with games coming thick and fast, with rescheduled clashes against Hamilton tonight and another midweek clash with Partick Thistle on the horizon.

As the only part-time team in the Championship, the Arbroath players all have their day jobs to carry out as well as being high-flying footballers.

Part-time squad can compete

Stewart, who is a PE teacher, says his side have what it takes to compete at the top while working around their careers outside of football – and it is all down to the squad boss Dick Campbell has built.

“To be fair, the school I work at is great, if I do have to get away to Arbroath,” he told Courier Sport.

Dick Campbell acknowledges the Arbroath support at full-time on Friday
“We’ve got a good squad where people can come in who maybe haven’t been playing and it doesn’t make much of a difference to the team.

“We’ve shown that this season where players have come in and we’ve still gone on and won.

“That’s why the gaffer’s managed to get a good squad and that’s what will help us with the games coming in thick and fast.

“I’m sure, no doubt, that will be the same as we go towards the end of the season.”

Great home form can continue

Stewart was chosen as the player of the match on Friday night by BBC pundits when Arbroath beat Kilmarnock 1-0 in front of the TV cameras.

The win moved the Lichties four points clear at the top of the league. Like his boss, the attacker isn’t getting too carried away with any title talk at the moment.

Scott Stewart put in a man of the match-winning performance against Killie last week.
“The boys are delighted,” he said. “We’re top of the league just now and we have to take it one game at a time.

“That’s what the gaffer keeps saying. There’s no need for us to do anything different because it has worked for us so far.

“We’ll just go out to the next game and see what happens come the end of the season.”

Next up is the Accies tonight in the rearranged fixture at Gayfield.

Arbroath have lost just once at home all season on the opening day. Since then, they’ve won and drawn their 10 other games at home and only conceded six goals.

This form has given the side the confidence they need to continue their impressive home run.

Jubilant Arbroath fans at full-time.
“We’ve got Hamilton in the league next and that’s the most important as that is the next game,” he said.

“I think with the record we’ve got at home we can go on and beat anyone, that’s the mentality we’ve got this season.”

