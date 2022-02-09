Scott Stewart: Part-time Arbroath squad built by Dick Campbell can cope with congested schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winger Scott Stewart believes Arbroath are more than capable of getting results in their packed schedule.

The Lichties find themselves with games coming thick and fast, with rescheduled clashes against Hamilton tonight and another midweek clash with Partick Thistle on the horizon.

As the only part-time team in the Championship, the Arbroath players all have their day jobs to carry out as well as being high-flying footballers.

Part-time squad can compete

Stewart, who is a PE teacher, says his side have what it takes to compete at the top while working around their careers outside of football – and it is all down to the squad boss Dick Campbell has built.

“To be fair, the school I work at is great, if I do have to get away to Arbroath,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ve got a good squad where people can come in who maybe haven’t been playing and it doesn’t make much of a difference to the team.

“We’ve shown that this season where players have come in and we’ve still gone on and won.

“That’s why the gaffer’s managed to get a good squad and that’s what will help us with the games coming in thick and fast.

“I’m sure, no doubt, that will be the same as we go towards the end of the season.”

Great home form can continue

Stewart was chosen as the player of the match on Friday night by BBC pundits when Arbroath beat Kilmarnock 1-0 in front of the TV cameras.

The win moved the Lichties four points clear at the top of the league. Like his boss, the attacker isn’t getting too carried away with any title talk at the moment.

“The boys are delighted,” he said. “We’re top of the league just now and we have to take it one game at a time.

“That’s what the gaffer keeps saying. There’s no need for us to do anything different because it has worked for us so far.

“We’ll just go out to the next game and see what happens come the end of the season.”

Next up is the Accies tonight in the rearranged fixture at Gayfield.

Arbroath have lost just once at home all season on the opening day. Since then, they’ve won and drawn their 10 other games at home and only conceded six goals.

This form has given the side the confidence they need to continue their impressive home run.

“We’ve got Hamilton in the league next and that’s the most important as that is the next game,” he said.

“I think with the record we’ve got at home we can go on and beat anyone, that’s the mentality we’ve got this season.”