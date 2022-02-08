‘Superhero’ Fifer who documented his battle with incredibly rare cancer dies at 52

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘superhero’ Fifer who documented his battle with an incredibly rare form of cancer has died at the age of 52, his family have confirmed.

Kevin O’Neil, from Inverkeithing, was one of only 15 people across the planet to be diagnosed with malignant myopericytoma – a rare and potentially deadly form of cancer.

He received life-saving surgery for the disease in 2015, and was known for documenting his recovery process and chronic pain on his blog, One Of Fifteen.

Announcement made ‘with a heavy heart’

Kevin’s family announced his death via a post on the blog’s Facebook page on Tuesday night.

They did not confirm the cause of his death, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I’d like to inform everyone of Kevin’s sudden death.

“At this time the cause has not been identified. The family respectfully ask for our privacy at this time.”

Already, tributes have poured in for the brave Fifer.

One commenter wrote: “I’m so very sorry to hear this. Kevin was such a lovely guy.

“He’s been through so much over the years that I felt like he was a superhero.

“Sending love and best wishes to all of his family. RIP Kevin.”

‘Such a courageous, positive person’

Another added: “So, so, sad.

“Such a courageous, positive person who had been through so much always with dignity and positivity. I will greatly miss you Kevin.

“We last spoke on the phone in January but kept in touch by Messenger.

“My sincere condolences to his family.”

During his lifetime, Kevin used his condition and platform to educate people on his form of cancer and raise money for related charities.

The music fan organised his own charity rock show to raise money for cancer-related organisations, and would often post first-person stories of dealing with his illness.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and son, Nathan.

The pair have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.