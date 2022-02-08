‘Superhero’ Fifer who documented his battle with incredibly rare cancer dies at 52

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Superhero’ Fifer who documented his battle with incredibly rare cancer dies at 52

By Matteo Bell
February 8 2022, 8.42pm Updated: February 8 2022, 9.23pm
Kevin O'Neil
Kevin O'Neil

A ‘superhero’ Fifer who documented his battle with an incredibly rare form of cancer has died at the age of 52, his family have confirmed.

Kevin O’Neil, from Inverkeithing, was one of only 15 people across the planet to be diagnosed with malignant myopericytoma – a rare and potentially deadly form of cancer.

He received life-saving surgery for the disease in 2015, and was known for documenting his recovery process and chronic pain on his blog, One Of Fifteen.

Announcement made ‘with a heavy heart’

Kevin’s family announced his death via a post on the blog’s Facebook page on Tuesday night.

They did not confirm the cause of his death, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I’d like to inform everyone of Kevin’s sudden death.

“At this time the cause has not been identified. The family respectfully ask for our privacy at this time.”

Already, tributes have poured in for the brave Fifer.

One commenter wrote: “I’m so very sorry to hear this. Kevin was such a lovely guy.

Kevin O’Neil, left, with rock band Marillion.

“He’s been through so much over the years that I felt like he was a superhero.

“Sending love and best wishes to all of his family. RIP Kevin.”

‘Such a courageous, positive person’

Another added: “So, so, sad.

“Such a courageous, positive person who had been through so much always with dignity and positivity. I will greatly miss you Kevin.

“We last spoke on the phone in January but kept in touch by Messenger.

“My sincere condolences to his family.”

Kevin O’Neil (right) with friend Brian Neeson.

During his lifetime, Kevin used his condition and platform to educate people on his form of cancer and raise money for related charities.

The music fan organised his own charity rock show to raise money for cancer-related organisations, and would often post first-person stories of dealing with his illness.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and son, Nathan.

The pair have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier