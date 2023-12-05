Plans approved for wine bar that will ‘be like visiting France without leaving Perth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans approved for wine bar that will ‘be like visiting France without leaving Perth’

It is hoped the bar will be open by summer next year.

By Kieran Webster
Front of the building in George Street, Perth, that will be a wine bar.
The current front of the building in George Street, Perth, that will be a wine bar. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Plans have been approved for a wine bar that will bring “a bit of France to Perth”.

Olya Munro hopes the premises will be open on George Street by the start of summer 2024, after gaining planning permission.

La Cav a Vin will offer wines from across the world as well as charcuterie boards.

Plans approved for wine bar on George Street

Olya told The Courier: “We moved to Perth from Edinburgh and I just really wanted to start my own business.

“I saw an opportunity in this beautiful place and realised there are not many wine bars here.

“George Street is an amazing street and I was fortunate to secure the lease quickly and opening the wine bar will be great.

“I think it’s something I can do for the people of Perth and myself as I have a great vision for it – I think it will be lovely.

An artist impression of La Cave a Vin wine bar on Perth's George Street.
An artist impression of La Cave a Vin. Image: Studio East

“Everyone has been very supportive – the council, my architects Studio East and Business Gateway.

“My vision is for it to be like visiting France without leaving Perth – I would like to sell all different kinds of wine and have jazz concerts in the evening.”

New business ‘will fill a gap in Perth’

Olya, who moved to Perth from Edinburgh around a year ago, said her inspiration came from visiting vineyards in Italy and Spain.

She feels the business will fill a gap in the Perth market.

The 44-year-old added: “With the Stone of Destiny moving to Perth, they’re expecting more tourists so the city centre will need more social places.

“I think most importantly it is for local people – there are loads of amazing cafes, but not many places you can go just for a glass of wine without the pressure of having food.

“I am planning to offer charcuterie boards using local produce as much as possible and I look forward to working with other local people.”

The new bar will be a fillip for George Street after the sudden emptying of Vandal & Co earlier this year.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Errol Market break-in suspect
CCTV images show suspect after break-in at Errol Market
Beechgrove House exterior
Former Perth care home will be bulldozed to make way for older people's housing
Inch View primary pupils in Santa hats running on Perth's South Inch
Best pictures from Perth pupils' South Inch Santa Ran
The area covered by the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain
18-hour warning of heavy rain for Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire and Fife
Locally sourced slate would be used to build it.
New Perthshire microbrewery acts to allay fears it could 'smell like an abattoir'
Ambulance crews cannot attend some addresses without police. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses 'too dangerous' for ambulance crews to visit…
Campervans parked outside the Airbnb flat in Perth's Muirton Place.
Council closes Perth Airbnb over residents having to ask 'strangers' to move vehicles
3
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Emergency services on the A94 between Perth and Scone.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on main road near Perth
Police officers at the scene in South Methven Street.
Second teen, 17, injured after Perth stabbing incident
A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown

Conversation