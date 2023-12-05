Plans approved for wine bar that will ‘be like visiting France without leaving Perth’

Plans have been approved for a wine bar that will bring “a bit of France to Perth”.

Olya Munro hopes the premises will be open on George Street by the start of summer 2024, after gaining planning permission.

La Cav a Vin will offer wines from across the world as well as charcuterie boards.

Plans approved for wine bar on George Street

Olya told The Courier: “We moved to Perth from Edinburgh and I just really wanted to start my own business.

“I saw an opportunity in this beautiful place and realised there are not many wine bars here.

“George Street is an amazing street and I was fortunate to secure the lease quickly and opening the wine bar will be great.

“I think it’s something I can do for the people of Perth and myself as I have a great vision for it – I think it will be lovely.

“Everyone has been very supportive – the council, my architects Studio East and Business Gateway.

“My vision is for it to be like visiting France without leaving Perth – I would like to sell all different kinds of wine and have jazz concerts in the evening.”

New business ‘will fill a gap in Perth’

Olya, who moved to Perth from Edinburgh around a year ago, said her inspiration came from visiting vineyards in Italy and Spain.

She feels the business will fill a gap in the Perth market.

The 44-year-old added: “With the Stone of Destiny moving to Perth, they’re expecting more tourists so the city centre will need more social places.

“I think most importantly it is for local people – there are loads of amazing cafes, but not many places you can go just for a glass of wine without the pressure of having food.

“I am planning to offer charcuterie boards using local produce as much as possible and I look forward to working with other local people.”

The new bar will be a fillip for George Street after the sudden emptying of Vandal & Co earlier this year.