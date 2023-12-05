Angus councillors clash as emotions run high over Brechin Storm Babet response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus councillors clash as emotions run high over Brechin Storm Babet response

Opposition members brought forward a motion of no confidence in authority leader Beth Whiteside and her SNP administration for their handling of Storm Babet's impact on Brechin and the rest of Angus.

By Graham Brown
Brechin residents were rescued by boat during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin residents were rescued by boat during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and her SNP administration has survived a vote of no confidence in a bitter row over the handling of Storm Babet.

There were angry exchanges during a special full council meeting called by opposition members over what they said was a lack of action to help Brechin and other communities devastated by the October storm.

But the ruling group accused its opponents of “playing petty party politics” while residents and businesses try to rebuild their lives.

‘Frustration turning to anger’

Opposition group leader Derek Wann led the call for an urgent action plan by the Scottish Government to tackle the storm aftermath.

And his motion attacked payments of £1,500 for affected residents and £3,000 for businesses as “derisory”.

He said millions of pounds of promised help was yet to materialise.

Mr Wann said: “I’ll give praise to all the people who delivered the Angus Council response.

“But we are now six weeks after Storm Babet and there’s no direction coming from the SNP administration in Angus or in Holyrood.

Storm Babet
Homes in River Street, Brechin were deluged by the South Esk. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“The frustration is turning to anger in our constituents.

“Humza Yousaf’s pledge to support the people of Angus hasn’t happened.”

Days after the River South Esk forced hundreds of people from their Brechin homes, the First Minister visited the Angus town.

Mr Wann added: “The SNP went missing during this and in the immediate aftermath of Storm Babet they would quite like people to forget how skint this council is because it is not adequately resourced.

“Anyone who does not support this motion is letting the people of Brechin and other badly affected areas down.”

He was backed by Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol, who said the council, emergency services and volunteers had done an “excellent job”.

But he criticised the council administration for failing to put more pressure on the Scottish Government.

“In the last few days the Scottish Government has given out £2m for flood relief in Central Africa and £650,000 to Gaza.

“All very commendable, but what about the flood victims of Brechin and Angus?

“Remember, charity begins at home.”

Leader’s pride in flood response

Councillor Whiteside said she was “immensely proud” of the response to the devastation, describing it as “exemplary”.

She said the resilience approach and follow-up was “extremely professional and humanitarian”.

“The council and myself have been in regular contact with the Scottish Government since the storm hit,” she added.

“Do the wheels of government move a little slower than we would like – perhaps.

“But a situation like this deserves a carefully thought through response and that is what the taskforce, in conjunction with the council, is working through.

“My sympathies lie with all those who have suffered loss and trauma and I’m appalled by those who would seek to gain political capital from it.

And Brechin & Edzell councillor Chris Beattie delivered an emotionally-charged defence of all those involved in dealing with Storm Babet – and the people who bore its brunt.

Houses in Brechin are flooded
Flooded homes in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

“We have met with Scottish Government ministers and taken them into the worst affected areas to show them how this community has been torn apart,” he said.

“Instead of coming to this meeting with concrete plans they (the opposition) have chosen to play petty party politics while residents still suffer from the effects of this flooding.

“Finally, I’d pass on my thanks to the people of Brechin and the surrounding area for their outstanding response to our plea for donations.”

Fighting back tears, he added: “What they did was incredible.

“They showed their generosity, spirit and delivered for their community.”

Councillors voted 17-10 against the no confidence motion.

 

