Angus councillors clash as emotions run high over Brechin Storm Babet response

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and her SNP administration has survived a vote of no confidence in a bitter row over the handling of Storm Babet.

There were angry exchanges during a special full council meeting called by opposition members over what they said was a lack of action to help Brechin and other communities devastated by the October storm.

But the ruling group accused its opponents of “playing petty party politics” while residents and businesses try to rebuild their lives.

‘Frustration turning to anger’

Opposition group leader Derek Wann led the call for an urgent action plan by the Scottish Government to tackle the storm aftermath.

And his motion attacked payments of £1,500 for affected residents and £3,000 for businesses as “derisory”.

He said millions of pounds of promised help was yet to materialise.

Mr Wann said: “I’ll give praise to all the people who delivered the Angus Council response.

“But we are now six weeks after Storm Babet and there’s no direction coming from the SNP administration in Angus or in Holyrood.

“The frustration is turning to anger in our constituents.

“Humza Yousaf’s pledge to support the people of Angus hasn’t happened.”

Days after the River South Esk forced hundreds of people from their Brechin homes, the First Minister visited the Angus town.

Mr Wann added: “The SNP went missing during this and in the immediate aftermath of Storm Babet they would quite like people to forget how skint this council is because it is not adequately resourced.

“Anyone who does not support this motion is letting the people of Brechin and other badly affected areas down.”

He was backed by Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol, who said the council, emergency services and volunteers had done an “excellent job”.

But he criticised the council administration for failing to put more pressure on the Scottish Government.

“In the last few days the Scottish Government has given out £2m for flood relief in Central Africa and £650,000 to Gaza.

“All very commendable, but what about the flood victims of Brechin and Angus?

“Remember, charity begins at home.”

Leader’s pride in flood response

Councillor Whiteside said she was “immensely proud” of the response to the devastation, describing it as “exemplary”.

She said the resilience approach and follow-up was “extremely professional and humanitarian”.

“The council and myself have been in regular contact with the Scottish Government since the storm hit,” she added.

“Do the wheels of government move a little slower than we would like – perhaps.

“But a situation like this deserves a carefully thought through response and that is what the taskforce, in conjunction with the council, is working through.

“My sympathies lie with all those who have suffered loss and trauma and I’m appalled by those who would seek to gain political capital from it.

And Brechin & Edzell councillor Chris Beattie delivered an emotionally-charged defence of all those involved in dealing with Storm Babet – and the people who bore its brunt.

“We have met with Scottish Government ministers and taken them into the worst affected areas to show them how this community has been torn apart,” he said.

“Instead of coming to this meeting with concrete plans they (the opposition) have chosen to play petty party politics while residents still suffer from the effects of this flooding.

“Finally, I’d pass on my thanks to the people of Brechin and the surrounding area for their outstanding response to our plea for donations.”

Fighting back tears, he added: “What they did was incredible.

“They showed their generosity, spirit and delivered for their community.”

Councillors voted 17-10 against the no confidence motion.