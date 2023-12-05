MARTEL MAXWELL: Harry and Meghan are paying the price for playground jibes

THERE are two types of people.

Those who think Harry and Meghan are a decent, hard-done-by couple.

And those who have a grip on reality.

And as time ticks by and allegations – first or second hand – bubble up, the former camp is fast disappearing.

We are told by H&M they have had to suffer bullying – not least in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which not one bombshell claim was properly questioned with journalistic integrity.

Big kid calling you names

Poor me, I couldn’t wear anything but neutrals; poor me I didn’t have a voice, poor me I wasn’t allowed to complain about press stories, poor me, poor me, poor me.

And so, if Meghan knows the royals are not allowed to complain (a stance fast becoming seen as a dignified silence) why prod and poke so publicly when she knows the people on the receiving end can’t answer back?

Is that not bullying in itself? The big kid who calls you names because you can’t stand up for yourself?

There was the Netflix series, there was Harry’s book Spare, the Oprah PR junket – all trading family confidences in return for millions of pounds.

Harry is as bad, for it it his position that has afforded them every ounce of attention and riches. He could have at any stage said ‘enough is enough’ but his sense of victimhood and vendetta – not calmed by his wife – knows no bounds.

But it’s not enough, and still the drip-drip of information no one wants to hear comes.

How does the author Omid Scobie get enough detail on the intricacies of H&M’s life to fill a book?

How does he know the names of the two royals who allegedly made comments about the colour of Archie’s skin before he was born? Did he question if those comments were made and how? Did Omid hear them? If not, how does he have it on such good authority?

Racism is a shattering accusation to level. And yet Kate and William received a standing ovation at the The Royal Variety Show a few days ago. The ‘why’ is because we no longer believe the Sussex’s truth.

We have run out of sympathy

Like many, I started off as a fan of Meghan – a beautiful, driven and exciting addition to the royal family.

But we have run out of sympathy for the victimhood mentality of two people who have a made a killing from trading secrets.

If Meghan is feeding Scobie information – either directly or through a third party – is this not the equivalent of the school yard bully getting the other kids to do their dirty work – spreading tales round the whole school?

Playground has turned

Or is this the girl who wanted to be the most popular, the princess of the playground – who is so jealous she’ll do anything to hurt and tarnish the reputation of the one wearing the crown?

The playground has turned. Archie’s godfather Hugh Grosvenor has not invited the couple to his society wedding. It is only a matter of time before they become social pariahs in London and America.

For no one wants a disloyal friend. No one wants to have to be careful what they say in their own home in case it’s sold to the highest bidder.

And most of all, no one likes a bully.