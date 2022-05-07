John Hughes reacts after Dunfermline relegated: ‘I want to take club back where it belongs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes reacts after Dunfermline relegated: ‘I want to take club back where it belongs’

By Scott Lorimer
May 7 2022, 6.50pm Updated: May 7 2022, 9.27pm
Dunfermline boss John Hughes at full-time.
Dunfermline boss John Hughes at full-time.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes says he wants to be the man to take the Pars back to the Championship after relegation to League One.

The Fifers suffered a late play-off second-leg defeat at the hands of Queen Park, with Simon Murray netting the winner against the ten men after Efe Ambrose was sent off on 58 minutes.

The loss means the Pars will play next season in the third tier of Scottish football for the first time since 2016.

Hughes reacts

Chants calling for Hughes’ head echoed round East End Park at full-time.

But Hughes, who was installed as manager in November and is still in contract until next summer, says he wants to help restore the club back to the Championship.

Dunfermline fans make their voices heard.
Dunfermline fans make their voices heard.

“The first thing I’ll look at is myself,” he said. “I’ll look at all the things; what have I done right and what have I done wrong? What could we have done better?

“They’re raw, they’re hurting, definitely hurting, and we just need to take the medicine.

“I definitely want the chance to really take this club where it wants to go.

“That’s why I’m saying that no-one is bigger than the football club.

“This club is a really good club with really passionate supporters and we’ve let them down, that’s for sure.

Dunfermline's Lewis Martin at full time
Dunfermline’s Lewis Martin at full time

“Not just today but this season.

“So we need to regroup and go again, and get them smiling again.

“It’s not going to be easy, I get that.

“I feel for the fans, the club.

“We need to take our medicine but it’s our job to try and get this club back where it belongs.”

Dunfermline 0-1 Queens Park: Pars relegated from Championship after late sucker punch

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier