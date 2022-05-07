John Hughes reacts after Dunfermline relegated: ‘I want to take club back where it belongs’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline boss John Hughes says he wants to be the man to take the Pars back to the Championship after relegation to League One.

The Fifers suffered a late play-off second-leg defeat at the hands of Queen Park, with Simon Murray netting the winner against the ten men after Efe Ambrose was sent off on 58 minutes.

The loss means the Pars will play next season in the third tier of Scottish football for the first time since 2016.

Hughes reacts

Chants calling for Hughes’ head echoed round East End Park at full-time.

But Hughes, who was installed as manager in November and is still in contract until next summer, says he wants to help restore the club back to the Championship.

“The first thing I’ll look at is myself,” he said. “I’ll look at all the things; what have I done right and what have I done wrong? What could we have done better?

“They’re raw, they’re hurting, definitely hurting, and we just need to take the medicine.

“I definitely want the chance to really take this club where it wants to go.

“That’s why I’m saying that no-one is bigger than the football club.

“This club is a really good club with really passionate supporters and we’ve let them down, that’s for sure.

“Not just today but this season.

“So we need to regroup and go again, and get them smiling again.

“It’s not going to be easy, I get that.

“I feel for the fans, the club.

“We need to take our medicine but it’s our job to try and get this club back where it belongs.”