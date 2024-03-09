Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace for ‘leading by example’ as Tannadice boss relishes Alex Greive food for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace for ‘leading by example’ as Tannadice boss relishes Alex Greive food for thought

Goodwin singled out Tony Watt and Greive for praise.

Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin saw his side maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin hailed Dundee United star Tony Watt for “leading by example” during the Tangerines’ comprehensive 4-0 hammering of Arbroath.

The Tannadice vice-captain bagged a brace against the Lichties, taking his tally for the campaign to 12 goals.

While delighted to see Watt ripple the net – adding to strikes by Kai Fotheringham and Alex Greive – Goodwin was even more heartened by his all-round showing.

The experienced forward provided a fine focal point in attack and brought his teammates into the game superbly.

Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“Tony is a big player for us and when he plays like that, he is a real handful for opposition defenders,” said Goodwin.

“I’m delighted he got the couple of goals, but his all-round performance was excellent.

“He was lot tidier in possession. When the ball went forward, it tended to stick and his energy – right up until the 90th minute – was excellent. He led by example.”

Greive stakes him claim

Louis Moult, who struck the bar with a ferocious free kick in the first half, was replaced by Greive at the break, with Goodwin confirming: “Louis just had a little bit of tight hamstring as the half went on.

“There was no need for us to take the risk.”

And Greive grasped his opportunity.

The pacey New Zealand international repeatedly broke through a ragged Lichties defensive line with well-timed runs.

He selflessly put one goal on a plate, teeing up Watt, before slamming home his own maiden effort in United colours.

Alex Greive scored his first Dundee United goa
Alex Greive notched Dundee United’s fourth goal. Image: Shutterstock.

“You can see the position we are in, with the strength in depth we have in the squad, being able to bring on Alex Greive,” continued Goodwin.

“I thought Greive was one of our best players in the second 45 minutes; a real threat, he plays on the shoulder and the timing of his runs are excellent.

“I LOVE the way he was so unselfish to square that ball to Tony Watt. I’m not sure Moulty would have done that!”

It was a performance that has given Goodwin a welcome headache ahead of next Friday night’s trip to face Dunfermline.

He added: “It’s always important for any striker to get off the mark and, in fairness to him, he hasn’t had lots of minutes due to how well Tony and Louis have done.

“But he’s done enough to put his name in the hat for next week with that second half performance.”

