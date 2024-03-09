Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace for ‘leading by example’ as Tannadice boss relishes Alex Greive food for thought

Jim Goodwin hailed Dundee United star Tony Watt for “leading by example” during the Tangerines’ comprehensive 4-0 hammering of Arbroath.

The Tannadice vice-captain bagged a brace against the Lichties, taking his tally for the campaign to 12 goals.

While delighted to see Watt ripple the net – adding to strikes by Kai Fotheringham and Alex Greive – Goodwin was even more heartened by his all-round showing.

The experienced forward provided a fine focal point in attack and brought his teammates into the game superbly.

“Tony is a big player for us and when he plays like that, he is a real handful for opposition defenders,” said Goodwin.

“I’m delighted he got the couple of goals, but his all-round performance was excellent.

“He was lot tidier in possession. When the ball went forward, it tended to stick and his energy – right up until the 90th minute – was excellent. He led by example.”

Greive stakes him claim

Louis Moult, who struck the bar with a ferocious free kick in the first half, was replaced by Greive at the break, with Goodwin confirming: “Louis just had a little bit of tight hamstring as the half went on.

“There was no need for us to take the risk.”

And Greive grasped his opportunity.

The pacey New Zealand international repeatedly broke through a ragged Lichties defensive line with well-timed runs.

He selflessly put one goal on a plate, teeing up Watt, before slamming home his own maiden effort in United colours.

“You can see the position we are in, with the strength in depth we have in the squad, being able to bring on Alex Greive,” continued Goodwin.

“I thought Greive was one of our best players in the second 45 minutes; a real threat, he plays on the shoulder and the timing of his runs are excellent.

“I LOVE the way he was so unselfish to square that ball to Tony Watt. I’m not sure Moulty would have done that!”

It was a performance that has given Goodwin a welcome headache ahead of next Friday night’s trip to face Dunfermline.

He added: “It’s always important for any striker to get off the mark and, in fairness to him, he hasn’t had lots of minutes due to how well Tony and Louis have done.

“But he’s done enough to put his name in the hat for next week with that second half performance.”