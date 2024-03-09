Jim McIntyre spells out what Arbroath need to do for survival after heavy Dundee United defeat

Jim McIntyre said Arbroath now have nine cup finals to save their season.

The Red Lichties were unable to repeat their heroics from the previous week versus Raith Rovers, going down 4-0 to a rampant Dundee United at Tannadice.

Like that game, Arbroath fell two goals behind in the first half. But unlike that sensational comeback at Gayfield, McIntyre’s side fell further behind after the break.

Goals from Kai Fotheringham, Alex Greive and a Tony Watt double made it a miserable afternoon for the away side.

McIntyre was unhappy at the manner of the first two goals and listed a few improvements required to give them a chance of survival.

Arbroath are now eight points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

“Against Raith, we got first contact on them and didn’t allow them to enjoy the game,” said McIntyre. “Without that, we’re going to get turned over.

“When we’ve got results, it’s because we’ve had contact, our shape has been good and we’ve defended set plays well.

“These are the things we need to do going forward to pick up points.

Jim McIntyre: We need to go on a run

“We know how difficult it’s going to be and we know we need to go on a run.

“I said we had 10 cup finals before today, it’s nine now. You should have a better opportunity against teams that don’t have the size of squad – and quality of squad – that we’ve faced the last two games.

“But we won’t if we don’t do the right things, defend set plays properly and we don’t show a wee bit more courage on the ball.

“The opening two goals are criminal from us. Really poor defending from set plays.

“It’s hard enough coming to top of the league, but to give them presents like that is really poor from us.

“What that does is it puts the seed of doubt into your mind and we couldn’t keep the ball.

“United smelt blood and were all over us at that stage.

“We came back from two goals down the previous game, that doesn’t happen every week against good players.

“We made ta errible mistake, got punished and we were lucky it was only 2-0 at half-time.

“You’re trying to get the next goal but they were too strong for us, too quick and they won more individual battles.”