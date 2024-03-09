Jim McIntyre spells out what Arbroath need to do for survival after heavy Dundee United defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim McIntyre spells out what Arbroath need to do for survival after heavy Dundee United defeat

The Smokies boss was disappointed with the manner of the first two goals conceded at Tannadice.

By Craig Cairns
Jim McIntyre was disappointed with the manner Arbroath conceded the first two goals. Image: SNS.
Jim McIntyre said Arbroath now have nine cup finals to save their season.

The Red Lichties were unable to repeat their heroics from the previous week versus Raith Rovers, going down 4-0 to a rampant Dundee United at Tannadice.

Like that game, Arbroath fell two goals behind in the first half. But unlike that sensational comeback at Gayfield, McIntyre’s side fell further behind after the break.

Goals from Kai Fotheringham, Alex Greive and a Tony Watt double made it a miserable afternoon for the away side.

McIntyre was unhappy at the manner of the first two goals and listed a few improvements required to give them a chance of survival.

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Arbroath are now eight points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

“Against Raith, we got first contact on them and didn’t allow them to enjoy the game,” said McIntyre. “Without that, we’re going to get turned over.

“When we’ve got results, it’s because we’ve had contact, our shape has been good and we’ve defended set plays well.

“These are the things we need to do going forward to pick up points.

Jim McIntyre: We need to go on a run

“We know how difficult it’s going to be and we know we need to go on a run.

“I said we had 10 cup finals before today, it’s nine now. You should have a better opportunity against teams that don’t have the size of squad – and quality of squad – that we’ve faced the last two games.

“But we won’t if we don’t do the right things, defend set plays properly and we don’t show a wee bit more courage on the ball.

“The opening two goals are criminal from us. Really poor defending from set plays.

“It’s hard enough coming to top of the league, but to give them presents like that is really poor from us.

Arbroath conceded the first two goals from set plays. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock.

“What that does is it puts the seed of doubt into your mind and we couldn’t keep the ball.

“United smelt blood and were all over us at that stage.

“We came back from two goals down the previous game, that doesn’t happen every week against good players.

“We made ta errible mistake, got punished and we were lucky it was only 2-0 at half-time.

“You’re trying to get the next goal but they were too strong for us, too quick and they won more individual battles.”

