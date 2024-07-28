Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid loans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid loans

Phil Donaldson applied for two £50,000 loans his firm, MacMerry 300, was not entitled to.

By Neil Henderson
Phil Donaldson.
Phil Donaldson of MacMerry 300. Image: Supplied

A controversial former Dundee pubs boss has been banned from working as a company director for 11 years over his use of Covid bounceback loans.

Phil Donaldson, 41, from Broughty Ferry, was a director of MacMerry 300 Ltd when he obtained two UK Government bounceback loans (BBL) worth a total of £100,000.

Mr Donaldson – whose firm previously operated Dundee bars including Bird and Bear, Draffens and Abandon Ship – then transferred the cash to other parts of his business.

According to a ruling from the Insolvency Service, Mr Donaldson “knew or ought to have known” his company was not eligible for the loans, and “failed to ensure the funds were used in the entirety for the economic benefit of the business”.

Phil Donaldson applied for two Covid loans for MacMerry 300

Bounceback loans were given out to help businesses recover from the Covid pandemic.

The loans were administered by banks but backed by the UK Government, meaning taxpayers footed the bill.

Businesses were eligible to apply for one loan worth up to 25% of their turnover, to a maximum of £50,000, and could then apply for a top-up if they had not received the full amount they were eligible for.

However, Mr Donaldson applied for two separate £50,000 loans for MacMerry 300 within 24 hours of each other.

These were paid into separate bank accounts.

macmerry bar dundee allegations
Staff during a protest about MacMerry 300 outside one of the firm’s former venues, Bird and Bear.

The ruling said: “Mr Donaldson failed to ensure the BBL funds were used in the entirety for the economic benefit of the business.

“On June 15 2020, two transfers amounting to £47,739.93 were made from Bank A to another account held by MacMerry, of which £39,500.05 represented BBL funds.

“Mr Donaldson has failed to provide any information regarding the beneficiary of these transfers or how they were ultimately disbursed.”

The Insolvency Service has now banned Mr Donaldson from being the director of a company for 11 years.

It means he cannot be involved in the forming, marketing or running of a company until 2035.

Mr Donaldson declined to comment on the ruling when contacted by The Courier.

Allegations against MacMerry 300

MacMerry 300 faced a series of allegations from current and former staff in 2022 with claims of bullying, sexual harassment, Covid breaches and missing wages at its venues in Dundee, Glasgow and London.

At the time, Mr Donaldson described the allegations as “worrying and sensationalist”, and blamed the union Unite for bringing forward what he called “hugely damaging” claims.

A spokesperson for the firm later committed to a “full investigation” of the claims.

But within months the firm collapsed into liquidation and was then bought by companies controlled by its founders.

The Insolvency Service says the company’s total liabilities at liquidation amounted to more than £1.1 million, of which £100,000 related to the two bounceback loans.

In June, Bird and Bear and Abandon Ship were put up for sale by their current owners.

