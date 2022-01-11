Dundee pub chain: What we know so far about serious allegations

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bosses at several Dundee pubs have been accused of mistreating their staff with a union-backed document listing more than 60 alleged wrongdoings.

As previously revealed by The Courier, more than 50 current or former employees signed a letter addressed to directors of the firm, which runs venues such as Bird & Bear.

They include a range of claims, from covering up a Covid-19 outbreak to bullying and pay problems – all of which the firm denies.

But what do we know about the allegations so far and what has been the response?

Who is facing the allegations?

Macmerry300 is the company at the centre of the claims.

It runs Abandon Ship, Bird & Bear, Nola, Draffens, the King of Islington, the Blue Room, and Franks in Dundee, as well as venues in Glasgow.

The grievance is addressed to bosses at Macmerry and Abandon Ship, listed as Phil Donaldson, Andrew McMenemy, Richard Davies and Martin Cannon.

What claims have staff made?

A range of allegations have been put forward by workers at the various venues in Dundee and Glasgow.

We have broken them down into different categories.

Covid-19

Staff allege that they were “expected or felt pressured” into working shifts while experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, awaiting PCR results, and after coming into close contact with a positive case.

They say any refusal to work due to these reasons has been met with threats of “disciplinary action”.

They claim those who received official close contact notifications were “required to stay and finish their shift” before isolating.

They also say they were asked by upper management not to share positive coronavirus results on social media.

During a company-wide outbreak in December 2021, staff members allege that bars stayed open with “skeleton crew” staff.

Employees allegedly often worked across all venues instead of being contained within bubbles.

Staff claim they often had to source their own PPE due to a lack of masks provided by the company.

Sexual misconduct complaints and bullying

The grievance letter from staff states that “issues with bullying and sexual harassment have been present within the company for a very long time and there is a severe lack of complaint procedures and accountability practices”.

It is alleged that upper management ignored issues of sexual misconduct within the firm.

Workers claim that the company failed to ban “predatory customers and former staff members” from venues.

Staff have also accused the bar bosses of a failure to support those who suffer such bullying or sexual harassment, as “there is no widely known HR”.

The document makes further claims around bosses picking “favourites”, mental and physical health issues being dismissed, the overlooking of discrimination against protected characteristics, and unprofessional communication.

Sick and holiday pay

Macmerry staff members claim they are owed sick pay and holiday pay.

They say their wages are often paid late and many do not receive payslips. They also allege issues with their pensions.

Inconsistencies with tax have also allegedly caused “serious financial issues for many members of staff”.

Staff say they are prevented from taking breaks and venues are often understaffed.

It is also claimed that employees can be expected to work upwards of 12 hours in a day, with half an hour or less as a break, and less than 11 hours between shifts.

Full-time members of staff say their hours are being cut “to the point of nearly being forced out of the company”.

Health and safety

The grievance claims that staff have been “forced to keep working” after being sick on shift or face disciplinary action.

The letter alleges the business is often “lacking basic sanitary measures such as hand soap” and food is often stored improperly due to a lack a fridge space.

They also claim most venues endure plumbing issues, with staff allegedly having to deal with biohazards including “human faeces”.

Staff members say disabled toilets across multiple venues do not have alarms.

The grievance also lists “health code violations in kitchens across the company”.

These include claims of:

Unsanitary ice machines

Unsafe temperatures for kitchen staff

Dangerous electrical issues

Failed kitchen hygiene checks

A lack of hot water to clean hands and dishes

Cross-contamination due to faulty cleaning equipment and poor maintenance

Faulty glass-washing machines

Regular shortages of basic cleaning necessities

What has Macmerry said?

Macmerry300 has denied all allegations against the company and has invited staff to discuss their concerns.

The chain has criticised Unite, claiming the union published the claims on social media before addressing them with upper management.

The firm says it had experienced a “significant” hit to trade due to the union’s “promotion of unsubstantiated allegations”.

A spokesperson for Macmerry300 said: “Hospitality is a highly regulated industry where staff and customer safety is paramount.

“We first learned of any alleged issues today and are amazed that Unite took first to social media rather than raising any concerns with our management team.

“We would also point out that some of the reported complainers have not worked with us for over two years.

“We utterly refute the claims made and will be consulting with staff immediately to find out why allegations may have been levelled.

“We are of course also willing to discuss any genuine grievances or concerns.”

What has happened since the claims emerged?

The union submitted its grievance to the company on Friday.

Macmerry300 closed one of its Dundee venues on Saturday, the award-winning rum bar the King of Islington.

Upper management blamed “massively reduced trade levels”, following the publication of the complaint, for the closure.

However Kieron Kelleher, assistant manager at the Union Street venue, accused bosses of victimising staff who spoke out.

Mr Kelleher’s accusations were published on Monday, and later that afternoon the chain confirmed the bar will reopen on Wednesday.

What happens next?

Unite and Macmerry300 will now organise a meeting to discuss the grievance letter and all of the issues raised.

The hospitality branch of the union is calling for the chain to address all of the issues listed and improve standards within the company.

Among other demands, Unite is calling for a full investigation into the claimed breaches of Covid-19 guidelines and for those owed money to be fully reimbursed.

The union says it hopes this will be within the next week.

Councillors on Dundee City Council’s licensing board have also vowed to take the matters “seriously” if any are referred to them for consideration.