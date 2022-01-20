MacMerry: Dundee bar bosses commit to ‘full investigation’ of union claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee bar chain MacMerry 300 has vowed to investigate serious allegations made against them in a union-backed letter.

MacMerry and Abandon Ship Ltd have committed to a “thorough and independent” investigation into more than 60 claims made against the company.

Over 50 current and former employees sent a grievance to the firm’s directors nearly two weeks ago.

The workers alleged a Covid-19 cover-up, a failure to address sexual misconduct, a failure to pay wages, and health and safety issues.

MacMerry has previously refuted all claims made against them in the grievance, however, a spokesperson has confirmed an investigation is planned, following a meeting with union Unite on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Full and independent investigation’

Unite’s lead hospitality organiser, Bryan Simpson, welcomed MacMerry’s commitment following the talks.

He said: “During a five-hour collective grievance, our leading members from every MacMerry venue delivered a scathing array of evidence which confirmed some of the worst mistreatment of workers I’ve ever witnessed in hospitality.

“Directors confirmed that they would be launching a full and independent investigation into the grievance and will be carrying out a full pay and conditions audit within the next week.

“We intend to hold them to all of their commitments.”

The Dundee bar chain previously slammed the union action for “threatening the survival of the company.”

On Friday, staff gathered on the Nethergate in protest against the bosses following their response to the serious allegations.

MacMerry director Phil Donaldson urged current employees not to attend, warning it could be the “the final nail that pushes us into administration”.

However a representative for MacMerry and Abandon Ship has since confirmed plans for an investigation into the allegations.

A spokesperson said: “The directors of MacMerry 300 Ltd and Abandon Ship Bars Ltd met with employees and their union representative and thank employees for their openness in discussing their concerns.

“Both companies are committed to carrying out a thorough and independent investigation and to resolving them.”