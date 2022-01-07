Dundee bar bosses accused of sexual misconduct cover-up and failure to pay staff wages

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee pub chain at the centre of Covid-related health concerns is facing accusations bosses failed to deal with sexual harassment complaints as well as basic hygiene and safety issues.

Current and former staff have accused upper management at Macmerry300 and Abandon Ship Ltd of over 60 grievances in a union-backed letter.

The brand is responsible for Abandon Ship, Bird & Bear, Nola, Draffens, the King of Islington, the Blue Room, and Franks.

The firm has rejected all claims but said it is willing to discuss any genuine grievances or concerns.

Claims sexual misconduct ignored

The letter, backed by the union Unite Hospitality, details an atmosphere where sexual misconduct was allegedly ignored by company management.

It’s on top of a long list of claims including that bosses tried to cover up a Christmas Covid-19 outbreak and pressured staff into working when they may be infected with the virus.

Workers claim upper management also fostered a sexist atmosphere, where sexual comments are often made to employees. The company has been accused of failing to ban “predatory customers and former staff members” from venues.

Staff have also accused Dundee bar bosses of a failure to support those who suffer such bullying or sexual harassment, as “there is no widely known HR”.

Workers ‘dealing with human faeces’

The letter also claimed there have been a variety of health and safety breaches, including food stored in cellars instead of the fridge due to a lack of space.

It says staff were expected to deal with flooding issues, including removing “biohazards such as human faeces”, though the specific venues this relates to are not mentioned in the document.

The grievance also lists “health code violations in kitchens across the company”.

These include claims of:

Unsanitary ice machines

Unsafe temperatures for kitchen staff

Dangerous electrical issues

Failed kitchen hygiene checks

A lack of hot water to clean hands and dishes

No alarms in the disabled toilets in multiple venues

No disabled alarm support

Ewan McCallum, 22, a bartender at Bird & Bear, claimed Macmerry and Abandon Ship workers were often placed in precarious safety conditions while at work.

He said: “There’s an ice machine on a back stairway for service staff at the King of Islington and the light didn’t work for a time.

“We had to go there [from Bird & Bear] for a while when our ice machine broke. It was a pitch black stairway, it’s almost vertical and it’s not wide at all.

Cheri O’Donnell, 24, a bartender in Draffens, said: “There’s so much on the stairway, like coats, ladders and insulation. And you’re carrying heavy, slippery ice.”

Failure to pay staff

The union-backed letter claims the company has failed to pay staff members sick pay and holiday pay.

Employees said they are regularly paid late or irregularly, and many do not receive payslips and have suffered from tax and pension inconsistencies.

Many also allegedly do not have contracts and claim they often don’t get legally-required breaks.

Ewan added: “I had to isolate for twenty days, and I didn’t get a lick of sick pay.

“I got a council grant which was much needed, but I didn’t actually get any sick pay.

“But it’s all laughed off, they say it’s too much effort.”

Firm rejects all claims

A spokesperson for MacMerry300 said: “Hospitality is a highly regulated industry where staff and customer safety is paramount.

“We first learned of any alleged issues today and are amazed that Unite took first to social media rather than raising any concerns with our management team.

“We would also point out that some of the reported complainers have not worked with us for over two years.

“We utterly refute the claims made and will be consulting with staff immediately to find out why allegations may have been levelled. We are of course also willing to discuss any genuine grievances or concerns.”