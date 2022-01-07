Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JIM SPENCE: Goals win games – and Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone MUST target them in January

By Jim Spence
January 7 2022, 6.53pm
Nadir Ciftci, Tony Watt and Leigh Griffiths have all been in the spotlight as St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee chase January goals
‘Goals win games’ is the truest, if most obvious, adage in football.

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone know this only too well, since a lack of them has been a major impediment to their hopes this season.

Good strikers are priceless in football. That’s why they’re so eagerly sought after and attract premium rates.

In Leigh Griffiths, Dundee fixed their hopes on a prince who has become a pauper in front of the posts and failed to deliver.

Griffiths’ time at Dens has proven to be an impoverished one, with just two goals in 14 outings.

For a player who feasted on chances in his best days at Celtic that’s a starvation diet.

Dark Blues boss James McPake was entitled to hope for a much better return from his loan signing, whose future career prospects are uncertain after his uninspiring stint in Dark Blue.

Dundee United and Saints will hope to fare much better with the front men they’ve identified as potential answers to their respective goal famines.

Tony Watt is Motherwell’s top scorer, finding the net 10 times this season.

Watt offers goals along with craft and guile once he pitches up at Tannadice, where United’s impressive early season form has evaporated with five straight defeats and just one win in their last ten matches.

Tam Courts’ team has managed only 16 goals in 20 league games, so a striker of real quality – which they’ve not had since Lawrence Shankland’s departure – is an absolute requirement to get the side back on track.

Saints have meantime turned to an ex-United man in Nadir Ciftci to solve their striking issues.

If he retains his radar for goal, which saw him net 33 times in 82 appearances for United, then Callum Davidson will have made a very shrewd signing until the end of the season.

But all three bosses will be looking to add more than just firepower to their squads and, with Saints capturing full-back Tony Gallacher from Liverpool and central defender Dan Cleary from Dundalk, as well as formalising the deal for midfielder Ali Crawford, Callum Davidson has strengthened right through the spine of the team.

The Saints boss must now hope for a swift recalibration to lift his side off the bottom of the table after their galling, post-cup double fall from grace.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hasn’t enjoyed watching his side so far this season

United have shored up arguably their strongest position in bringing former Mjallby AIF keeper Carljohan Eriksson in to challenge Benjamin Siegrist between the sticks.

If they can get Watt during this transfer window then Courts may see his side re-find the form they showed before their recent travails.

Dundee, having tasted five defeats on the bounce, desperately need fresh faces and renewed fortitude to skip clear of the increasingly grim battle at the wrong end of the Premiership.

That relegation scrap looks very likely to go the wire, so any new bodies must be up for the fight and utterly thirled to the cause.

As Dark Blues fans have witnessed recently, talent without application is talent wasted.

What Dundee need now are players with the commitment of someone like Cammy Kerr, who plays for the jersey and out of his skin every time he pulls on the dark blue.

