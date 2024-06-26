Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale

The owners of the pubs want to "focus on other interests".

By Ellidh Aitken
Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Two Dundee bars have been put up for sale as the owners look to “focus on other interests”.

Bird & Bear on Whitehall Crescent and Abandon Ship next door have gone on the market for £160,000.

The leasehold includes the business along with fixtures and fittings – with any buyer also required to offer employment continuity for staff.

Agent Christie & Co says the sale is an “opportunity to acquire a unique bar and restaurant” in Dundee city centre.

Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship for sale in ‘turnkey condition’

The listing says the current owners are “looking to exit the business to focus on other interests”.

The bars are now “seeking a new tenant with experience to continue the already established trade”.

Christie & Co says the pubs are “in turnkey condition”.

Bird & Bear accommodates about 80 customers, seated and standing.

The bar at Bird & Bear. Image: Christie & Co

Upstairs, the main seating area fits about 40 people and looks over the bar floor.

Abandon Ship has a separate entrance and is described as a “quirky themed bar”.

It has a bespoke Mandala floor by Tom Gilmour and a host of custom-built arcade machines.

It can accommodate about 60 seated customers.

A fully fitted commercial kitchen serves both bars.

Inside Abandon Ship. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship were previously owned by MacMerry 300,  which was bought from liquidation by companies controlled by its founders in 2022.

The sale of the business comes after the opening of Three Pelicans nearby and Glasgow brand Firewater expanding into Dundee.

You can track the empty and occupied units on some of Dundee’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s retail tracker.

More from Dundee

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was 'corrupt'
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee chief on completion date and what happens next after planning…
Dale Harper outside his Head Happy shop in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owner says LEZ rules are 'slap in face' after being denied exemption
5
dolphin at Broughty Ferry
Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Russell
Firefighters called after car bursts into flames in Broughty Ferry
Callum Cook
Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault
Cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed
Gillian Hershaw
Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee
Castle Huntly, near Dundee.
Violent criminal released from Tayside prison on parole as board refuses to publish details…
Dundee shopping centres shown against bar chart depicting vacancy rates for latest update of the High Street Tracker.
Dundee city centre: One year of tracking retail vacancy rates

Conversation