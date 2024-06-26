Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale

Two Dundee bars have been put up for sale as the owners look to “focus on other interests”.

Bird & Bear on Whitehall Crescent and Abandon Ship next door have gone on the market for £160,000.

The leasehold includes the business along with fixtures and fittings – with any buyer also required to offer employment continuity for staff.

Agent Christie & Co says the sale is an “opportunity to acquire a unique bar and restaurant” in Dundee city centre.

Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship for sale in ‘turnkey condition’

The listing says the current owners are “looking to exit the business to focus on other interests”.

The bars are now “seeking a new tenant with experience to continue the already established trade”.

Christie & Co says the pubs are “in turnkey condition”.

Bird & Bear accommodates about 80 customers, seated and standing.

Upstairs, the main seating area fits about 40 people and looks over the bar floor.

Abandon Ship has a separate entrance and is described as a “quirky themed bar”.

It has a bespoke Mandala floor by Tom Gilmour and a host of custom-built arcade machines.

It can accommodate about 60 seated customers.

A fully fitted commercial kitchen serves both bars.

Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship were previously owned by MacMerry 300, which was bought from liquidation by companies controlled by its founders in 2022.

The sale of the business comes after the opening of Three Pelicans nearby and Glasgow brand Firewater expanding into Dundee.

