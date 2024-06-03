Firewater Dundee reveals opening date after ‘months of hard work’

The opening date for a new Dundee bar has been revealed after “months of hard work”.

Firewater on Seagate will open to the public this Wednesday at 5pm.

Only the bar and mezzanine area will be open on that day.

The nightclub area will be open from next Wednesday (June 12).

Firewater Dundee opening in two stages

Firewater, the brand’s first bar outside Glasgow, is in the unit once occupied by Industry nightclub.

It had initially been hoped the bar would open in time for Dundee Dance Event at the start of May, but the date was pushed back.

A post on the Firewater Dundee Instagram page said: “After months of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, we are delighted to finally be able to announce the official opening date of Firewater Dundee.

“On Wednesday June 5 at 5pm, Firewater Dundee will open its doors for the first time, and we can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been working on.

“Initially, we’ll be opening our upstairs bar and mezzanine levels only, to allow us firstly to put the finishing touches on the club level downstairs.

“More importantly, so that all of you who’ve been patiently waiting can get a taste of the Firewater experience.”

It comes after the former McDaniel’s pub on Whitehall Crescent reopened last month as Three Pelicans.

Work is also under way to transform the former Antalia restaurant site nearby.