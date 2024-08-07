£1m home overlooking Fife golf course for sale

A £1 million home overlooking a golf course in Fife has been put up for sale.

The property on Links Road in Earlsferry looks out onto the fourth fairway of Elie Golf House Club.

The semi-detached home, which dates back to the 1920s, has been renovated by its current owners.

The house – which is also a short walk from the beach – is described by agent Savills as being situated on “one of Earlsferry’s most desirable roads, largely thanks to its beautiful and panoramic outlooks”.

The ground floor has been redesigned to create a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Patio doors lead to the south-facing garden.

Beyond the kitchen, there is a utility room with a back door to the garden.

To the front of the property, a sitting room with a natural stone fireplace and bay window overlooks the golf course.

There is also a WC on this level.

The house also has an integrated music system throughout with ceiling-mounted speakers in most rooms.

On the first floor, there is a family room with views that stretch over the golf course and towards the coastline to the west of the village.

The room boasts a feature fireplace, a surround sound cinema system with integrated ceiling speakers and a glass door onto the landing.

This floor also has a double bedroom and shower room.

The staircase continues to the second floor where a skylight sits over the landing.

There are three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom and dormer window looking across the Firth of Forth.

The Earlsferry home’s rear garden is fully enclosed by wooden fencing and has been paved for easy maintenance.

There is also a garden shed.

The space offers a sheltered area for barbecues and outdoor entertaining.

To the front of the house, a paved patio with a seating area overlooks the golf course.

The Links Road property is on the market for offers over £995,000 through Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, a picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem’s seafront is for sale.

And a “deceptively large” St Andrews home with a separate flat and garden putting green is on the market for £950,000.