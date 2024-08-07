£1m home overlooking Fife golf course for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1m home overlooking Fife golf course for sale

The property is just yards from the links of Elie Golf House Club.

By Ellidh Aitken
The home overlooks the fourth fairway of Elie Golf Course. Image: Savills
The home overlooks the fourth fairway of Elie Golf Course. Image: Savills

A £1 million home overlooking a golf course in Fife has been put up for sale.

The property on Links Road in Earlsferry looks out onto the fourth fairway of Elie Golf House Club.

The semi-detached home, which dates back to the 1920s, has been renovated by its current owners.

The house – which is also a short walk from the beach – is described by agent Savills as being situated on “one of Earlsferry’s most desirable roads, largely thanks to its beautiful and panoramic outlooks”.

The property on Links Road in Earslferry. Image: Savills
The home overlooks the scenic golf links. Image: Savills
A view of Elie Golf House Club. Image: Savills

The ground floor has been redesigned to create a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Patio doors lead to the south-facing garden.

Beyond the kitchen, there is a utility room with a back door to the garden.

To the front of the property, a sitting room with a natural stone fireplace and bay window overlooks the golf course.

There is also a WC on this level.

The house also has an integrated music system throughout with ceiling-mounted speakers in most rooms.

The entrance to the property. Image: Savills
The house has been renovated by its current owners. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The ground-floor sitting room. Image: Savills

On the first floor, there is a family room with views that stretch over the golf course and towards the coastline to the west of the village.

The room boasts a feature fireplace, a surround sound cinema system with integrated ceiling speakers and a glass door onto the landing.

This floor also has a double bedroom and shower room.

The staircase continues to the second floor where a skylight sits over the landing.

There are three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom and dormer window looking across the Firth of Forth.

The first-floor landing. Image: Savills
There is a second sitting room on the first floor. Image: Savills
A view from the first-floor sitting room. Image: Savills
The first-floor bedroom. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms has an en-suite. Image: Savills
The view from the dormer. Image: Savills
The second-floor bathroom. Image: Savills
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
A view from the second floor. Image: Savills
The fourth bedroom. Image: Savills

The Earlsferry home’s rear garden is fully enclosed by wooden fencing and has been paved for easy maintenance.

There is also a garden shed.

The space offers a sheltered area for barbecues and outdoor entertaining.

To the front of the house, a paved patio with a seating area overlooks the golf course.

The rear garden. Image: Savills
The garden is enclosed. Image: Savills
The front of the property also has a patio area. Image: Savills
A seating area looks onto the golf course. Image: Savills

The Links Road property is on the market for offers over £995,000 through Savills.

Elsewhere in Fife, a picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem’s seafront is for sale.

And a “deceptively large” St Andrews home with a separate flat and garden putting green is on the market for £950,000.

