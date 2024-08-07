Fife woman sexually assaulted police and prison officer, flashed neighbour and made filthy comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman sexually assaulted police and prison officer, flashed neighbour and made filthy comments

Registered sex offender Emma McIntyre is behind bars after admitting a string of lewd offences.

By Ross Gardiner
Cornton Vale sign
McIntyre committed a sexual assault - one of many crimes - at Cornton Vale.

A serial sex offender from Burntisland is back behind bars after carrying out a campaign of salacious offending towards authority figures.

Emma McIntyre is already on the sex offenders register after trying to get a man to pleasure her while holding him at knifepoint in an underpass.

She appeared back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Cornton Vale to admit half a dozen more sexually charged crimes.

The 56-year-old’s offences were carried out towards neighbours, a social worker, police and a prison officer.

None of McIntyre’s victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Sexual assaulted police officer

On June 21 last year – almost five months after being liberated from custody in connection with earlier sex offences – she was offending again.

McIntyre knocked on the door of a neighbour, who saw her wearing an unzipped hoodie with her bare breasts exposed.

She contacted police and told McIntyre to go home.

Later that month, police and a social worker visited McIntyre’s home and encouraged her to speak to a medical professional.

McIntyre told the social worker she would like to touch her and made comments about lifting her clothing.

McIntyre then sexually assaulted a female police officer by touching her over her clothing.

McIntyre was taken to Kirkcaldy police station but before being taken in, she exposed her genitals to another female police officer and made a lewd comment.

Undeterred behind bars

Following this, McIntyre was temporarily remanded at HMP Cornton Vale.

She arrived at the Stirling jail on July 5 and a female prison officer attended her cell.

McIntyre reached out and touched the officer’s hand, commenting on her tattoos.

The prison officer pushed McIntyre away but the offender reached out again and squeezed the officer’s breast, over her clothing.

McIntyre was subsequently granted bail and returned to Burntisland, subject to conditions not to approach or contact the neighbour she had first flashed.

However just after 9am on Halloween last year, McIntyre was walking outside, naked from the waist down, and shouted to the neighbour.

Police instructed McIntyre to go inside and dress and she put on a pair of denim shorts.

No mental disorder defence

In court, McIntyre admitted threatening or abusive behaviour by exposing her naked breasts to the neighbour on June 23 2023.

She also admitted communicating indecently with the social worker and sexually assaulting the police officer at her home on June 29 and communicating indecently and exposing herself at Kirkcaldy police station.

She admitted a fourth offence of sexually assaulting the prison officer and pled guilty to the October 31 bail breach and public indecency.

Solicitor Yvonne McKenna said: “She’s spent quite a considerable period in custody.

“I’ve got a full psychiatric report. There’s no Section 51A (mental disorder) defence.”

Ms McKenna said her client suffered complex childhood trauma and was using crack cocaine.

Sheriff James Willimason placed McIntyre on the sex offenders register again and deferred sentencing until August 26 for reports to be available.

Previous convictions

Last February, McIntyre pled guilty to a string of sex offences.

She admitted she tried to get a man to pleasure her at knifepoint as he walked through a Burntisland underpass.

Two months prior, she walked into a café in the town wearing nothing but a pair of socks and told shocked customers she was “looking to book an orgy”.

Days before that, in a different restaurant, she engaged in a solo sex act in front of a man and child.

On another occasion she repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman by grabbing her breasts over her clothing.

Other offences she admitted included intentionally exposing her genitals on three other occasions and an offence of public indecency by removing her clothing and exposing her breasts in a restaurant.

In connection with all these offences, McIntyre was placed under supervision for 18 months and on the sex offenders register for as long.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

