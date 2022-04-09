Dundee United support will pay tribute to late fan Gail during derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United fans have arranged a minute of applause for late fan Gail Mckimmie at the derby this weekend.

Lifelong United supporter Gail died suddenly aged just 45 years old at the start of April.

And now fans have arranged for a heartfelt tribute to take place in the 45th minute of the game at the end of the first half to commemorate the diehard Arab.

A picture of Gail will also be shown on the big screen at Tannadice Park during the match versus rivals Dundee FC.

The appeal has been shared over 150 times — including by United star Nicky Clark, who was her favourite player.

‘Gail was a mad United fan’

Stacey Jarrett organised the minute’s applause with her partner Garry Hastie to honour Gail’s legacy as a devoted Dundee United fan.

She said: “Gail was a mad United fan.

“She would’ve been at the game. We thought with it being such a big game, it would be perfect for her.

“I put the post up suggesting a minute of applause and it got a great reaction.

“I think people stick together and support one another when you support the same team.

“United have been great too.

“She loved life and loved her football and Nicky Clark.

“I didn’t know her that well but we met a couple of times and, going by everyone else, she was a fun loving person and this would be right up her street.”

Kate Fraser, the owner of the Ambassador Bar, said the venue would also be taking part in the minute of applause while the game played.

Kate said: “She was a long-time punter.

“Gail also did a lot of printing for my functions: Dundee United chair covers, umbrellas and more.

‘She will be with us forever’

“She was a talented girl and would do anything for you.

“We will have a picture up on the screens and clap for a minute on the 45th minute of the game.

“Such sad news — she would be ecstatic knowing everyone has done this for her.”

Dave Mack, of fan group Club 83, confirmed that United bar would be joining in for Gail.

He said: “We will definitely join in on the applause.

“The lady designed our logo, t-shirts, cups, glasses.

“She will be with us forever.”

A close friend of Gail’s who wished to remain unnamed said: “She was fun loving girl who devoted her life to United.

“She made so much memorabilia for United and her friends.

“She was an amazing artist and her drawings were awesome.”

Such sad news😩 hope everyone can join in with the applause on Saturday 🧡 https://t.co/az5YyP8SER — Nicky Clark (@nickyclark91) April 7, 2022

Gail’s neighbour Cher Meldrum was among the many people who shared the appeal for a memorial minute on social media.

Cher said: “Gail was so kind to me and my daughter Ella.

“She used to hand things through on Ella’s birthday for her, and she always stopped and spoke when we saw her.

“She will be missed.”