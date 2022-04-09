6 of the best independent places to pick up an iced latte in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

6 of the best independent places to pick up an iced latte in Dundee

By Paige Robinson
April 9 2022, 6.00am
Iced lattes from Blend.
Iced lattes from Blend.

With the sunny weather (hopefully) just around the corner, it’s time to ditch the hot coffee and try out something a little cooler and refreshing.

I love a warm cup of coffee in a friendly, cosy setting as a pick-me-up when it’s cold outside.

But, now spring is here, I have been looking for some independent venues to get an iced latte while still getting my caffeine fix.

I’ve listed six coffee shops below that have great tasting iced lattes that I’m sure you’ll enjoy just as much.

Henry’s Coffee House

Henry’s Coffee House is an independent café that offers a place to unwind after a busy day where you can grab a drink with friends.

They have a range of iced coffees, including café lattes, cappuccinos, americanos and tea.

They also offer cakes and patisseries such as cinnamon swirl, custard Danish and carrot cake which would go alongside a refreshing iced drink nicely.

Address: 28 Seagate, Dundee, DD1 2EQ and 4 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA

Empire State Coffee

Empire State Coffee has been around Dundee for more than a decade. At their premises on Whitehall Crescent they offer a range of unique flavours and exquisite tastes.

They use their own freshly roasted coffee beans with a medium-dark roast blend which consists of three types of beans.

The iced lattes available can be upgraded and customers can include one of their different syrup flavours such as caramel, vanilla and hazelnut to add some sweetness to their drinks.

They have a selection of freshly made sourdough croissants, cakes and traybakes and other baked goods to try.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4AY

Blend

The independent coffee lounge that is Blend specialises in delivering the finest tasting coffee in the city.

They have exciting iced coffee blends to try, such as chai, Jaffa mocha and toffee nut.

Don’t forget to try out their newest item on the menu – the cookie dough brownie.

Address: 63 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1SP

Jannettas Gelateria

This family-run business makes the best traditional handmade gelato for customers to enjoy.

As well as operating at their main parlour in St Andrews, Jannettas has opened a new gelateria on the Dundee waterfront on the lawn of Slessor Gardens close to the V&A.

They have launched new ice latte flavours with their secret mix and sweet flavours such as vanilla and caramel.

Head down to Jannettas on a sunny day in either Dundee and enjoy an iced latte at the waterfront! Alternatively, you can head to St Andrews for a walk along the beach.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QR or South Crichton Street, Dundee, DD1 3AZ

Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna is a catering and takeaway business in Dundee that focuses on bringing Italian and Mediterranean dishes to your doorstep.

They work with local suppliers to help encapsulate their Italian values within their food and drink, and their takeaway shop offers lunch bites and sweet treats.

Mezzaluna have an array of drinks to enjoy including their newly added mocha iced latte which would go down well with a strawberry and white choc cannoli.

Address: 19 Whitehall Cresent, Dundee, DD1 4BB

Jim’s Delhi Club

Jim’s Delhi Club is an Indian street food shop that is open from Thursday to Sunday.

The menu changes monthly so you can be sure to find something that will satisfy your appetite. And, it means you can visit more regularly as you are guaranteed something different every month.

As well as their top Indian dishes, they also offer iced lattes and lassis.

Address: 72 Albert Street, Dundee, DD4 6QH

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier