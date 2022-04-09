6 of the best independent places to pick up an iced latte in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the sunny weather (hopefully) just around the corner, it’s time to ditch the hot coffee and try out something a little cooler and refreshing.

I love a warm cup of coffee in a friendly, cosy setting as a pick-me-up when it’s cold outside.

But, now spring is here, I have been looking for some independent venues to get an iced latte while still getting my caffeine fix.

I’ve listed six coffee shops below that have great tasting iced lattes that I’m sure you’ll enjoy just as much.

Henry’s Coffee House

Henry’s Coffee House is an independent café that offers a place to unwind after a busy day where you can grab a drink with friends.

They have a range of iced coffees, including café lattes, cappuccinos, americanos and tea.

They also offer cakes and patisseries such as cinnamon swirl, custard Danish and carrot cake which would go alongside a refreshing iced drink nicely.

Address: 28 Seagate, Dundee, DD1 2EQ and 4 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BA

Empire State Coffee

Empire State Coffee has been around Dundee for more than a decade. At their premises on Whitehall Crescent they offer a range of unique flavours and exquisite tastes.

They use their own freshly roasted coffee beans with a medium-dark roast blend which consists of three types of beans.

The iced lattes available can be upgraded and customers can include one of their different syrup flavours such as caramel, vanilla and hazelnut to add some sweetness to their drinks.

They have a selection of freshly made sourdough croissants, cakes and traybakes and other baked goods to try.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4AY

Blend

The independent coffee lounge that is Blend specialises in delivering the finest tasting coffee in the city.

They have exciting iced coffee blends to try, such as chai, Jaffa mocha and toffee nut.

Don’t forget to try out their newest item on the menu – the cookie dough brownie.

Address: 63 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1SP

Jannettas Gelateria

This family-run business makes the best traditional handmade gelato for customers to enjoy.

As well as operating at their main parlour in St Andrews, Jannettas has opened a new gelateria on the Dundee waterfront on the lawn of Slessor Gardens close to the V&A.

They have launched new ice latte flavours with their secret mix and sweet flavours such as vanilla and caramel.

Head down to Jannettas on a sunny day in either Dundee and enjoy an iced latte at the waterfront! Alternatively, you can head to St Andrews for a walk along the beach.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QR or South Crichton Street, Dundee, DD1 3AZ

Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna is a catering and takeaway business in Dundee that focuses on bringing Italian and Mediterranean dishes to your doorstep.

They work with local suppliers to help encapsulate their Italian values within their food and drink, and their takeaway shop offers lunch bites and sweet treats.

Mezzaluna have an array of drinks to enjoy including their newly added mocha iced latte which would go down well with a strawberry and white choc cannoli.

Address: 19 Whitehall Cresent, Dundee, DD1 4BB

Jim’s Delhi Club

Jim’s Delhi Club is an Indian street food shop that is open from Thursday to Sunday.

The menu changes monthly so you can be sure to find something that will satisfy your appetite. And, it means you can visit more regularly as you are guaranteed something different every month.

As well as their top Indian dishes, they also offer iced lattes and lassis.

Address: 72 Albert Street, Dundee, DD4 6QH