Primark quashes reports of Glenrothes Kingdom Centre opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Primark quashes reports of Glenrothes Kingdom Centre opening

Hopes of other new brands for the town centre mall remain high,

By Claire Warrender
Primark has denied it is moving to the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes
Primark is a popular fashion chain.

Global fashion chain Primark has quashed reports it is opening a store in Glenrothes.

Rumours the retailer was moving into the Kingdom Shopping Centre following its takeover by new owners have been sweeping the town.

And word was they had their eye on the former Dunnes unit, which has been empty since 2015.

The new Kingdom Centre owners pledged to bring in new brands when they announced their purchase earlier this month.

However, Primark has now disappointed many by confirming they have no plans to move to the centre.

And they declined to say if they would open elsewhere in Glenrothes or Fife.

Hopes of new brands for Kingdom Shopping Centre despite Primark response

A Primark spokesperson said: “We love to hear that people would like to have a Primark store near them.

“As a growing business, we’re always looking for new opportunities for store locations.

“However we can’t comment on speculation about where we might open next.”

Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes will not be home to Primark
Primark will not open in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Despite that, hopes are still high new shops will open in Glenrothes soon.

Luxemburg-based Focus Estate Fund bought the Kingdom Shopping Centre from Mars Pension Trustees, the owner since 2013.

And they appointed London-based Estama to manage the centre.

Ross Campbell, Estama’s director and head of asset management, said: “With an enviable high footfall position in the Fife area, we hope to be able to attract new brands to the town and further strengthen the tenant mix.”

Shopping centre can be ‘vibrant, thriving destination’

The key retail hub – which has 1,400 parking space, has annual footfall of around six million.

Key tenants include Sports Direct, Boots, Home Bargains, Argos, JD Sports, and Specsavers.

But it also has many empty units. Savills and Orinsen are currently marketing around 10 spaces available to let.

A spokesperson for Focus Estate Fund expects Estama to increase occupancy levels.

“We are confident that their strategic vision and hands-on management will transform our shopping centre into a vibrant, thriving destination,” they said.

More from Fife

Primark is a popular fashion chain.
Man, 34, arrested after 'attack' in Glenrothes
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman who assaulted heart attack survivor sentenced to unpaid work
Primark is a popular fashion chain.
Road blocked as fire crews tackle blaze at Dysart flats
Primark is a popular fashion chain.
Police 'extremely concerned' for safety of Fife man missing from holiday park
Primark is a popular fashion chain.
Fife man who assaulted elderly resident and took videos banned from care sector
The derelict Comrie Colliery site is a scar on the landscape.
Approval of major Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing hailed as 'fantastic'…
Primark is a popular fashion chain.
VIDEO: Fired-up Fifers grill election candidates at heated St Andrews hustings
2
Green Day singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, with Fife fan, Jake Rodgers.
VIDEO: Fife fan pulled from Green Day crowd to perform with US rock legends
Stagecoach plans to withdraw some bus services in Glenrothes
Glenrothes residents claim Stagecoach caused low usage of axed bus routes by making them…
2
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Cocaine-driver ploughed mum's Corsa into Glenrothes living room and 'pinned' pensioner to sofa

Conversation