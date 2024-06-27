Primark quashes reports of Glenrothes Kingdom Centre opening

Global fashion chain Primark has quashed reports it is opening a store in Glenrothes.

Rumours the retailer was moving into the Kingdom Shopping Centre following its takeover by new owners have been sweeping the town.

And word was they had their eye on the former Dunnes unit, which has been empty since 2015.

The new Kingdom Centre owners pledged to bring in new brands when they announced their purchase earlier this month.

However, Primark has now disappointed many by confirming they have no plans to move to the centre.

And they declined to say if they would open elsewhere in Glenrothes or Fife.

Hopes of new brands for Kingdom Shopping Centre despite Primark response

A Primark spokesperson said: “We love to hear that people would like to have a Primark store near them.

“As a growing business, we’re always looking for new opportunities for store locations.

“However we can’t comment on speculation about where we might open next.”

Despite that, hopes are still high new shops will open in Glenrothes soon.

Luxemburg-based Focus Estate Fund bought the Kingdom Shopping Centre from Mars Pension Trustees, the owner since 2013.

And they appointed London-based Estama to manage the centre.

Ross Campbell, Estama’s director and head of asset management, said: “With an enviable high footfall position in the Fife area, we hope to be able to attract new brands to the town and further strengthen the tenant mix.”

Shopping centre can be ‘vibrant, thriving destination’

The key retail hub – which has 1,400 parking space, has annual footfall of around six million.

Key tenants include Sports Direct, Boots, Home Bargains, Argos, JD Sports, and Specsavers.

But it also has many empty units. Savills and Orinsen are currently marketing around 10 spaces available to let.

A spokesperson for Focus Estate Fund expects Estama to increase occupancy levels.

“We are confident that their strategic vision and hands-on management will transform our shopping centre into a vibrant, thriving destination,” they said.