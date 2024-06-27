Man, 34, arrested after ‘attack’ in Glenrothes

A man has been arrested after an alleged attack on another man in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Dunlin Avenue in the Fife town shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Locals reported seeing a “huge police presence” in the area on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

Several police cars and vans were pictured in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having been assaulted in the Dunlin Avenue area of Glenrothes around 6.35pm on Wednesday.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“No one required medical treatment.”