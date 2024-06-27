Man, 34, arrested after ‘attack’ in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 34, arrested after ‘attack’ in Glenrothes

Multiple police units were called to Dunlin Avenue on Wednesday evening.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police on Dunlin Avenue in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Police on Dunlin Avenue in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A man has been arrested after an alleged attack on another man in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Dunlin Avenue in the Fife town shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Locals reported seeing a “huge police presence” in the area on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

Several police cars and vans were pictured in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having been assaulted in the Dunlin Avenue area of Glenrothes around 6.35pm on Wednesday.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“No one required medical treatment.”

More from Fife

Primark has denied it is moving to the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes
Primark quashes reports of Glenrothes Kingdom Centre opening
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman who assaulted heart attack survivor sentenced to unpaid work
Fire crews and police at Howard Place in Dysart. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Road blocked as fire crews tackle blaze at Dysart flats
Michael Connolly, from Lochore, is missing from a holiday park in East Lothian. Image: Police Scotland
Police 'extremely concerned' for safety of Fife man missing from holiday park
Liam Stark. Image: DC Thomson
Fife man who assaulted elderly resident and took videos banned from care sector
The derelict Comrie Colliery site is a scar on the landscape.
Approval of major Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing hailed as 'fantastic'…
Election candidates were grilled in a St Andrews University hustings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Fired-up Fifers grill election candidates at heated St Andrews hustings
2
Green Day singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, with Fife fan, Jake Rodgers.
VIDEO: Fife fan pulled from Green Day crowd to perform with US rock legends
Stagecoach plans to withdraw some bus services in Glenrothes
Glenrothes residents claim Stagecoach caused low usage of axed bus routes by making them…
2
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Cocaine-driver ploughed mum's Corsa into Glenrothes living room and 'pinned' pensioner to sofa