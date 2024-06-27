Dundee United fixtures: Jim Goodwin’s Terrors kick-off Premiership return with Tannadice TV derby as 2024/25 schedule revealed

Dundee United’s fixture list for their return to Premiership football has been revealed – and the big kick-off is box office!

Fresh from their Championship triumph, boss Jim Goodwin is building his new-look Tangerines to take on the top flight.

In the door already are Ryan Strain, Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj with Kristijan Trapanovski to join them.

The Tannadice gaffer plans to get all transfer business done before the league campaign gets under way.

That starts on Sunday, August 4 for United.

And it will see the Tangerines welcome Dundee to Tannadice for what promises to be a red hot opening day derby, live on Sky Sports at 1:30pm.

Here are United’s Premiership fixtures in full.

Dundee United fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Dundee (H); Aug 10: Ross County (A); Aug 24: St Johnstone (H); Aug 31: Hearts (A).

September

Sep 14: Rangers (H); Sep 28: Kilmarnock (A).

October

Oct 5: St Mirren (A); Oct 19 Hibs (H); Oct 26: Aberdeen (A); Oct: Motherwell (H).

November

Nov 2: Celtic (A); Nov 9: Ross County (H); Nov 23: Rangers (A); Nov 30: St Mirren (H).

December

Dec 4: Hibs (A); Dec 7: Kilmarnock (H); Dec 14: Motherwell (A); Dec 21: Celtic (H); Dec 26: St Johnstone (A); Dec 29: Aberdeen (H).

January

Jan 2: Dundee (A); Jan 5: Hearts (H); Jan 11: St Mirren (A); Jan 25: Rangers (H).

February

Feb 1: Kilmarnock (A); Feb 15: Celtic (A); Feb 22: Motherwell (H); Feb 26: Hibs (H).

March

Mar 1: Aberdeen (A); Mar 15: Dundee (H); Mar 29: Ross County (A).

April

Apr 5: Hearts (A); Apr 12: St Johnstone (H).

Post-split dates

Apri 26; May 3; May 10; May 14: May 17: May 18.