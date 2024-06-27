Dundee United fixtures: Jim Goodwin’s Terrors kick-off Premiership return with Tannadice TV derby as 2024/25 schedule revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fixtures: Jim Goodwin’s Terrors kick-off Premiership return with Tannadice TV derby as 2024/25 schedule revealed

The Tangerines are back in the top flight after last season's Championship title success.

By George Cran
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United lift the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s fixture list for their return to Premiership football has been revealed – and the big kick-off is box office!

Fresh from their Championship triumph, boss Jim Goodwin is building his new-look Tangerines to take on the top flight.

In the door already are Ryan Strain, Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj with Kristijan Trapanovski to join them.

The Tannadice gaffer plans to get all transfer business done before the league campaign gets under way.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin is delighted with United’s summer business so far. Image: SNS

That starts on Sunday, August 4 for United.

And it will see the Tangerines welcome Dundee to Tannadice for what promises to be a red hot opening day derby, live on Sky Sports at 1:30pm.

Here are United’s Premiership fixtures in full.

Dundee United fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Dundee (H); Aug 10: Ross County (A); Aug 24: St Johnstone (H); Aug 31: Hearts (A).

September

Sep 14: Rangers (H); Sep 28: Kilmarnock (A).

October

Oct 5: St Mirren (A); Oct 19 Hibs (H); Oct 26: Aberdeen (A); Oct: Motherwell (H).

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton poses at Tannadice
Jack Walton is back at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

November

Nov 2: Celtic (A); Nov 9: Ross County (H); Nov 23: Rangers (A); Nov 30: St Mirren (H).

December

Dec 4: Hibs (A); Dec 7: Kilmarnock (H); Dec 14: Motherwell (A); Dec 21: Celtic (H); Dec 26: St Johnstone (A); Dec 29: Aberdeen (H).

January

Jan 2: Dundee (A); Jan 5: Hearts (H); Jan 11: St Mirren (A); Jan 25: Rangers (H).

Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj
Vicko Sevelj is aiming to impress in tangerine this season. Image: SNS

February

Feb 1: Kilmarnock (A); Feb 15: Celtic (A); Feb 22: Motherwell (H); Feb 26: Hibs (H).

March

Mar 1: Aberdeen (A); Mar 15: Dundee (H); Mar 29: Ross County (A).

April

Apr 5: Hearts (A); Apr 12: St Johnstone (H).

Post-split dates

Apri 26; May 3; May 10; May 14: May 17: May 18.

