St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule released

St Johnstone will kick off the 2024/25 Premiership season against Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side’s fixtures for the new campaign have been released by the SPFL, with Craig Levein entering his second season in charge.

After three years spent battling at the bottom of the division, Perth fans are hoping for much more in the way of entertainment..

With new ownership on the near horizon, it will certainly be a season of transformation off the park.

On it, that remains to be seen, with friendly clashes set up against Nairn County, Huntly and Arbroath before the Premier Sports Cup starts on July 13, away to Brechin City.

Saints’ Premiership campaign begins on the evening of Monday, August 5, with all of their fixtures listed here.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

August

Aug 5: Aberdeen (H); Aug 10: Kilmarnock (A); Aug 24: Dundee United (A); Aug 31: Motherwell (H).

September

Sep 14: Hibs (A); Sep 28: Celtic (H).

October

Oct 5: Rangers (A); October 19: Ross County (H); Oct 26: Dundee (A); Oct 30: St Mirren (A).

November

Nov 2: Hearts (H); Nov 9: Motherwell (A); Nov 23: Kilmarnock (H); Nov 30: Rangers (H).

December

Dec 4: Ross County (A); Dec 7: Aberdeen (A); Dec 14: St Mirren (H); Dec 21: Hearts (A); Dec 26: Dundee United (H); Dec 29: Celtic (A).

January

Jan 2: Hibs (H); Jan 5: Dundee (H); Jan 11: Rangers (A); Jan 25: Motherwell (H).

February

Feb 1: St Mirren (A); Feb 15: Kilmarnock (A); Feb 22: Hearts (H); Feb 26: Ross County (H).

March

Mar 1: Dundee (A); Mar 15: Aberdeen (H); Mar 29: Hibs (A).

April

Apr 5: Celtic (H); Apr 12: Dundee United (A).

Post-split dates

Apr 26; May 3; May 10; May 14: May 17; May 18.