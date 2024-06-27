St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule released

The Perth side are looking to avoid another season battling at the bottom of the league.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fans are looking forward to seeing a new look side at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

St Johnstone will kick off the 2024/25 Premiership season against Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side’s fixtures for the new campaign have been released by the SPFL, with Craig Levein entering his second season in charge.

After three years spent battling at the bottom of the division, Perth fans are hoping for much more in the way of entertainment..

With new ownership on the near horizon, it will certainly be a season of transformation off the park.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown (left) and CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

On it, that remains to be seen, with friendly clashes set up against Nairn County, Huntly and Arbroath before the Premier Sports Cup starts on July 13, away to Brechin City.

Saints’ Premiership campaign begins on the evening of Monday, August 5, with all of their fixtures listed here.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

August

Aug 5: Aberdeen (H); Aug 10: Kilmarnock (A); Aug 24: Dundee United (A); Aug 31: Motherwell (H).

September

Sep 14: Hibs (A); Sep 28: Celtic (H).

October

Oct 5: Rangers (A); October 19: Ross County (H); Oct 26: Dundee (A); Oct 30: St Mirren (A).

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is keen to bring Uche Ikpeazu to McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has brought his former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu to Perth this summer. Image: SNS

November

Nov 2: Hearts (H); Nov 9: Motherwell (A); Nov 23: Kilmarnock (H); Nov 30: Rangers (H).

December

Dec 4: Ross County (A); Dec 7: Aberdeen (A); Dec 14: St Mirren (H); Dec 21: Hearts (A); Dec 26: Dundee United (H); Dec 29: Celtic (A).

January

Jan 2: Hibs (H); Jan 5: Dundee (H); Jan 11: Rangers (A); Jan 25: Motherwell (H).

Jack Sanders is a summer defensive recruit for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

February

Feb 1: St Mirren (A); Feb 15: Kilmarnock (A); Feb 22: Hearts (H); Feb 26: Ross County (H).

March

Mar 1: Dundee (A); Mar 15: Aberdeen (H); Mar 29: Hibs (A).

April

Apr 5: Celtic (H); Apr 12: Dundee United (A).

Post-split dates

Apr 26; May 3; May 10; May 14: May 17; May 18.

