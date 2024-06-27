Dunfermline fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Pars handed tough Livingston opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Pars handed tough Livingston opener

The East End Park men have learned what lies ahead next season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline Manager James McPake. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Dunfermline’s fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been revealed.

The Pars will kick off the new campaign on August 3 with an away trip to newly-relegated Livingston – who they also face a fortnight earlier in the Premier Sports Cup.

That is followed by a home clash with bitter rivals – and ‘invincible’ League One champions – Falkirk a week later.

The first Fife derby takes place on September 14 at East End Park, with the second on December 14.

That means there is no New Year derby. Instead, the East End Park men will first foot Partick Thistle on January 4.

James McPake’s side lost just one of their opening six league games last season but went on to flirt with a relegation battle before eventually finishing sixth.

Dunfermline players get ready for some running on their first day of pre-season training.
Dunfermline returned to pre-season training last week. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline fixtures in full

August

Aug 3: Livingston (A) ; Aug 10: Falkirk (H); Aug 24: Hamilton Accies (A); Aug 31: Ayr United (H)

September

Sep 14: Raith Rovers (H); Sep 21: Partick Thistle (A); Sep 28: Queen’s Park (H)

October

Oct 5: Airdrie (A); Oct 19: Morton (H); Oct 26: Falkirk (A); Oct 29: Livingston (H)

Pars players Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo and Kyle Benedictus.
Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo and Kyle Benedictus at Dunfermline’s new kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
November

Nov 2: Partick Thistle (H); Nov 9: Queen’s Park (A); Nov 16: Airdrie (H); Nov 23: Ayr United (A)

December

Dec 7: Hamilton Accies (H); Dec 14: Raith Rovers (A); Dec 21: Morton (A); Dec 28: Falkirk (H)

January

Jan 4: Partick Thistle (A); Jan 11: Ayr United (H); Jan 25: Airdrie (A)

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane has signed a permanent deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
February

Feb 1: Raith Rovers (H); Feb 15: Livingston (A); Feb 22: Queen’s Park (H); Feb 25: Hamilton Accies (A)

March

Mar 1: Morton (H); Mar 8: Falkirk (A); Mar 15: Raith Rovers (A); Mar 22: Livingston (H); Mar 29: Ayr United (A)

April

Apr 5: Hamilton Accies (H); Apr 12: Queen’s Park (A); Apr 19: Partick Thistle (H); Apr: 26: Airdrie (H)

May

May 3: Morton (A)

