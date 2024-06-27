Dunfermline fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Pars handed tough Livingston opener

Dunfermline’s fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been revealed.

The Pars will kick off the new campaign on August 3 with an away trip to newly-relegated Livingston – who they also face a fortnight earlier in the Premier Sports Cup.

That is followed by a home clash with bitter rivals – and ‘invincible’ League One champions – Falkirk a week later.

The first Fife derby takes place on September 14 at East End Park, with the second on December 14.

That means there is no New Year derby. Instead, the East End Park men will first foot Partick Thistle on January 4.

James McPake’s side lost just one of their opening six league games last season but went on to flirt with a relegation battle before eventually finishing sixth.

Dunfermline fixtures in full

August

Aug 3: Livingston (A) ; Aug 10: Falkirk (H); Aug 24: Hamilton Accies (A); Aug 31: Ayr United (H)

September

Sep 14: Raith Rovers (H); Sep 21: Partick Thistle (A); Sep 28: Queen’s Park (H)

October

Oct 5: Airdrie (A); Oct 19: Morton (H); Oct 26: Falkirk (A); Oct 29: Livingston (H)

November

Nov 2: Partick Thistle (H); Nov 9: Queen’s Park (A); Nov 16: Airdrie (H); Nov 23: Ayr United (A)

December

Dec 7: Hamilton Accies (H); Dec 14: Raith Rovers (A); Dec 21: Morton (A); Dec 28: Falkirk (H)

January

Jan 4: Partick Thistle (A); Jan 11: Ayr United (H); Jan 25: Airdrie (A)

February

Feb 1: Raith Rovers (H); Feb 15: Livingston (A); Feb 22: Queen’s Park (H); Feb 25: Hamilton Accies (A)

March

Mar 1: Morton (H); Mar 8: Falkirk (A); Mar 15: Raith Rovers (A); Mar 22: Livingston (H); Mar 29: Ayr United (A)

April

Apr 5: Hamilton Accies (H); Apr 12: Queen’s Park (A); Apr 19: Partick Thistle (H); Apr: 26: Airdrie (H)

May

May 3: Morton (A)