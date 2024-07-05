We join ghost hunters to discover if Fife’s Balgonie Castle will leave us ‘haunted for life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

We join ghost hunters to discover if Fife’s Balgonie Castle will leave us ‘haunted for life’

Inhabited since medieval times, Balgonie Castle near Glenrothes has been home to its fair share of souls over the centuries. But are any of those ancient inhabitants still lingering in spirit form?

Image shows the Paranormal Investigation team from Haunted Scotland. The six team members are pictured in the grand dining hall at Balgonie Castle. Lisa Sproat, Tracey Whyte, John Whyte and Louise Walker are standing behind Lead Researchers Greg Stewart and Ryan O'Neill in the dark hall.
Scottish Paranormal Investigation team: Lisa Sproat, Tracey Whyte, John Whyte, Louise Walker (Front) Lead Researchers Greg Stewart and Ryan O'Neill in the Grand Dining Hall at Balgonie Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Balgonie Castle is said to be home to a dozen different spirits who, by rights, should have shuffled off this mortal coil many moons ago.

The castle, nestled in the pretty Fife countryside, is an intriguing place. That’s not least because the building is no longer open to the public.

Events such as the evening of paranormal investigation organised by Scottish Paranormal offer a rare opportunity to have a peek inside the historic site.

As the group’s lead researcher Ryan O’Neill (more from Ryan later) points out: “We’re the only ones allowed to do any kind of research here.”

Famous visitors and ghosts at Balgonie Castle

I make the journey through Fife to Balgonie Castle on a beautiful evening and arrive at the imposing stone tower and walled courtyard just as the light is beginning to fade.

The quiet of the countryside is punctuated by the soundtrack of birdsong and cattle lowing.

Image shows Gregor of Scottish Paranormal talking to visitors about the history and stories behind the chapel.
Gregor takes our group through some of Balgonie Castle’s history in the Chapel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

I’m excited to see inside the restored castle and family home of the Laird of Balgonie.

The site fell into disrepair and lay derelict for around 160 years. Current owners, the Morris family, took it on in 1985.

Since then former Laird Raymond Morris – and the current Laird of Balgonie, Stuart Morris – have undertaken substantial restorations to make the castle habitable again. Stuart and his wife now occupy the top two floors of the tower.

Balgonie Castle has hosted high-profile visitors over the centuries including James IV in 1496 and Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1565. Folk hero and outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor is said to have garrisoned the castle in 1716.

Is Balgonie one of ‘the scariest places on Earth’?

It’s no surprise then that the site is alive with stories of intrigue and tales of the paranormal. The castle has featured in TV shows such as The Scariest Places On Earth and Help! My House is Haunted.

Image shows the interior of Balgonie Castle. The room is crowded with guests hoping to make contact with spirits. The large sumptuously decorated room is lit with evening light and a green glow from some of the detection equipment.
Gregor Stewart gives some budding investigators a taste of the castle’s history in the Lairds Room. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But when I arrive, my hosts for the evening couldn’t have been more down to earth, or welcoming.

There was no sense of hocus-pocus or intention to spook or frighten people.

The Scottish Paranormal team is led by Ryan O’Neill and Gregor Stewart.

The team greeted the 30 or so guests before we were given a tour of the locations that we would investigate that evening.

Anyone interested in the paranormal may have come across Ryan in the TV series Spooked Scotland and Ireland. Or they may have read Gregor Stewart’s books on Supernatural St Andrews or Ghosts of Scotland.

Both have been fascinated by the unexplained since they were children.

Why do Gregor and Ryan hunt ghosts?

Gregor has a lifelong interest in the history of the places and people at the locations he visits.

His grandfather’s stories – coupled with his own strange experiences in and around St Andrews – sparked his interest in the paranormal.

Ryan is similar. He describes one particular incident in his own flat.

“My bedside light had clicked on by itself and I thought, that’s weird. So I jumped up in bed.

“I went into the living room and the TV – it was one of those old Phillips type, big, heavy things – was on its side and all the ornaments were on top of it.”

Image shows: Ryan O'Neill of Scottish Paranormal in the Great Hall at Balgonie Castle. Ryan is wearing a black baseball cap and black jacket and is smiling at the camera.
Ryan O’Neill stops for a chat before the evening’s investigations begin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Thinking he had been burgled, Ryan checked all the windows and doors to find them locked and unopened.

A stool was upended in the kitchen and his kitten was hissing at something unseen behind him.

He was so spooked by the incident that he was halfway up the street from his flat before he realised that he had run out in his stocking feet.

“A medium came up from Edinburgh to have a look. They said that it was the ghost of a miner – they were all miners’ houses,” he explains.

“The miner didn’t know he was dead and was wondering why no one was paying him any attention!

“I think that was probably one of the catalysts for me to turn around and say: ‘I need to find out what’s going on here’.

“If you’ve experienced something like that then you want to find out.”

Who you gonna call?

Back at Balgonie Castle, the Morris family have reported various unexplained incidents since they moved into the castle.

These include sightings of the figure of a child, a floating head and a particularly dark presence in the chapel.

As the result of Scottish Paranormal’s investigations, and the close relationship they have built up with the family, the team have been appointed as the official investigators for Balgonie Castle.

Image shows an ancient chapel at Balgonie Castle in Fife. The room is glowing red with light from a grid cast by laser which aims to detect movement from any ghosts present.
Reputedly the most haunted part of the castle, The Chapel with the grid produced by the GS2 Laser. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

With a bag of tricks that would put Dr Peter Venkman and his team of Ghostbusters to shame, Ryan, Greg and the team use different techniques to try to make contact with any spirits present at the sites they visit.

How does Frank’s Box help detect Balgonie Castle ghosts?

One piece of equipment that Ryan is particularly proud of is Frank’s Box.

Sorry, a what exactly?

“It’s basically a broken radio,” he says. “It was made by a guy in America called Frank Sumption.

“He made 180 of these boxes, but with the purpose of trying to communicate with something off-world.

“You can hear voices coming through it.

“He didn’t think it was ghosts, but he had lost his son and when he was tuning and sorting the boxes he heard a voice saying ‘my father built this’.”

Did Frank’s Box work?

According to Ryan, Sumption then decided the ghost hunters were right. Sumption started sending the boxes to different paranormal groups.

“We have box 153 upstairs,” says Ryan.

“I think it’s the only one in Scotland and definitely one of the only examples in the UK.”

It has also produced some interesting evidence at Balgonie Castle

Image shows: some of the equipment used by Scottish Paranormal to communicate with ghosts or spirits at Balgone Castle. Three gadgets are shown sitting on the floor of the Laird's Room with a Frank's Box top right.
Investigation apparatus for the paranormal investigation in the Lairds Room at Balgonie Castle, including a Frank’s Box (top right). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Some of the team also use more traditional techniques to make contact with spirits.

In the Great Hall, our session is led by Louise Walker. She is a medium who is keen to help the group communicate using dowsing rods along with a smartphone voice app.

During this session, she and other members of the group reported a strong sense of the presence of a woman’s spirit in the room.

The presence sent a particular coldness moving across the room, and candle flames flickering, in response to Louise’s questions.

Image shows: Louise Walker setting up some of the equipment in the Great Hall at Balgonie Castle. Louise has her long blond hair tied up and is similing at the camera. She is wearing a black fleece top and is holding a device.
Spiritual Medium, Louise Walker sets the ‘Ghost Box’ in the atmospheric dining hall at Balgonie Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For me, stepping into the ancient chapel was the most anxiety-inducing part of the evening.

It’s thought to be even older than the rest of the house, and Gregor has been told that it was built on the site of an ancient Celtic or Pictish place of worship.

The thick stone walls and vaulted ceilings of the tiny church, coupled with Gregor’s descriptions of previous incidents in the chapel, affected me more than in other parts of the castle.

It didn’t put the fear of God in me – but definitely the fear of the unknown.

A malevolent presence in Balgonie Castle chapel

Gregor warns us not to sit on a chair close to the altar in the chapel.

“We have sat in it once and we won’t sit in it again, put it that way,” he says dryly. I don’t need told twice.

He points out that this is the room where the team have experienced encounters with a “not nice gentleman who doesn’t like females”.

Image shows: the door to the chapel at Balgonie castle. An ancient stone built building with a floral arch for weddings. Above the wooden door the is a large candelabra.
The entrance to the Chapel at Balgonie Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

At that point, a very odd noise permeates the chapel, turning a few heads.

“That’s the cows!” Gregor points out quickly, reassuring us the strange sound hasn’t, in fact, come from within the castle walls.

Did the Balgonie Castle ghost hunt make me believe?

Despite my trepidation, I felt an odd sense of calm once I was within the walls of the chapel.

Gregor led the session by demonstrating the use of an electromagnetic sensor. We each took turns holding it and some of the people in the group sensed contact with a little boy.

Gregor thought it might have been a boy who was drowned in the nearby river several generations earlier.

Image shows an exterior shot of Balgonie Castle in Fife on a sunny evening. The sky is blue and there is a flag flying above the castle walls.
Balgonie Castle: What secrets lie behind the ancient walls? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Throughout the night of investigation, I was relieved that I didn’t feel any sense of unease or discomfort. Although I was bone-achingly cold by the time I left at 2am.

The stories and history of Balgonie, and techniques used by the team, were fascinating.

I didn’t personally feel that I had made any connection with the spirit world that night, but many of the other visitors did.

That said, I won’t be volunteering to spend a night alone in the Balgonie Castle chapel any time soon!

Upcoming investigations where members of the public can join the Scottish Paranormal Team include an exploration of Bannockburn House on July 13 and a delve into the paranormal mysteries of Castle Menzies near Aberfeldy on August 31.

Image shows a weather-worn sign posted to a gate at Balgonie Castle in Fife. The sign reads: Balgonie Castle is the most haunted castle in Scotland. Intruders will be haunted for life!
Balgonie Castle in Fife has the reputation of being the most haunted castle in Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

More from Lifestyle

Kinghorn rigger David Russell has been having hemiplegic migraines since the age of ten.
Fife rigger David hails new drug after a lifelong migraine struggle
Fife stuntman Bob McCrystal with classic keepsakes from the Indiana Jones films. Image: Kenny Smith.
Fife stuntman Bob McCrystal: 'I was shot by Clint Eastwood and set on fire…
A family affair - back left to right - Robbie Storrar, Claire Sloan, Jamie Storrar, Nikki Storrar and Fiona Pollock, Ardross Farm, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the mum and three sisters who reinvented one of Fife's best-known farms
I spent the day visiting St Andrews charity shops. Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
The ultimate guide to the St Andrews charity shop scene
Carol Vorderman says ‘get the party started’ as Labour wins landslide election (Ian West/PA)
Carol Vorderman says ‘get the party started’ as Labour secure landslide victory
Channel 4 clash as Nadine Dorries refuses to reveal Boris Johnson text on-air (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Channel 4 clash as Nadine Dorries refuses to reveal Boris Johnson text on-air
Actress Adjoa Andoh says Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would bring ‘steadiness’ (Ian West/PA)
Actress Adjoa Andoh says Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would bring ‘steadiness’
Moments from election media coverage have been garnering online attention (Rob Parfitt/Matt McQuillan/Channel 4/PA)
Moments from election media coverage grabbing attention online
Vanessa Hudgens confirms arrival of first baby: ‘Mum, dad and baby are healthy’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Vanessa Hudgens confirms arrival of first baby: ‘Mum, dad and baby are healthy’
Girls Aloud (Yui Mok/PA)
Kimberley Walsh: Girls Aloud tour was one of the most special times in my…

Conversation