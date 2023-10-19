Street style: What St Andrews students are wearing to class

St Andrews University students are known for their unique sense of style.

And no, it’s not all tweed and red trousers.

Girls can be seen wearing floaty skirts or baggy jeans, while boys can be spotted in cord trousers and vintage knits.

But there is one thing they all seem to have in common – and that is managing to look effortlessly cool all year round.

So this week, we braved the rain to find out what students were wearing to class.

Gabriella Maciejasz, 22, from Poland

What are you studying?

Film studies and Russian.

What are you wearing?

This is my Dad’s jacket, the cardigan is thrifted from a charity shop, the dress is so old I don’t remember, and I’m wearing Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear a lot of pastel colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Mostly from other people. I see others who look cool and try to take something from it.

Anna Venerus, 18

What are you studying?

Sustainability development and social anthropology

What are you wearing?

Most of it is second hand from Depop.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear colourful things, I like when things look earthy and environmentally friendly.

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops.

Lawrence Lavizani, 22, from Glasgow

What are you studying?

Philosophy and economy.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is my dad’s, my jumper is my dad’s – I think it is from Ralph Lauren – and my trousers are from a charity shop. The tote bag is from an art shop in London.

How would you describe your style?

My dad in the 1990s.

Where do you like to shop?

I try to steal from my dad. I also like charity shops and Depop.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

Looking around and window shopping. I also get a lot of ideas from TikTok.

Aliki Vourvidi, 20, from Greece

What are you studying?

Art history.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Barber, my jumper if from Zadig – it’s pure cashmere and so soft – and my jeans are from The Frankie Shop. The scarf is my grandma’s.

How would you describe your style?

Monochromatic, eclectic and modern.

Where do you like to shop?

I like reusing my mum and grandma’s clothing and shopping at vintage shops.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

In St Andrews, everyone has their own style. I like it when outfits are representative of someone’s personality – that is what I try to do.

Henry Empson, 23, from London

What do you study?

I’m an English and film student. I’m also the creative director of the university’s DON’T WALK charity fashion show.

What are you wearing?

My top is from a shop in Notting Hill and my shoes are from Blundstone – they’re quite expensive but they fit like slippers.

How would you describe your style?

I like vintage tailoring. I also like 70s and 80s style, but with a modern Y2K twist.

Where do you like to shop?

282 Portobello vintage shop in Notting Hill is my favourite shop of all time. I also love TOAST.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I like to go on nice, fancy clothing websites for ideas and then try to find cheaper alternatives.

Kazi Gilam, 18, from New York

What are you studying?

Art history and literature.

What are you wearing?

My leggings are from Uniqlo and my boots are Dr. Martens. I’m not sure where the dress is from, it’s so old.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear strange things, wear odd combinations and add a little bit of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

COS and Uniqlo.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My mother – she is an artist.