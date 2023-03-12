More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of Tayside and Fife are being told to prepare for more snow after fresh weather warnings were issued.

The Met Office has issued three more yellow warnings predicting further wintry conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

The snow and ice warnings cover all of Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife between them.

What is the forecast?

These latest weather warnings follow others from the past few days.

The first runs from 5am on Monday until 11am on Tuesday and covers part of Perthshire, including Auchterarder and Pitlochry.

The second runs from 5pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday. It covers all of Fife and Dundee, the rest of Perth and Kinross and part of Angus.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued⚠️ Snow & ice across northern and central parts of the UK during Monday and Tuesday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/soPqvtdQI3 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 12, 2023

The third runs from 5pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday, covering part of Angus including Montrose and Brechin.

The mercury is expected to a minimum of two on Sunday night and as low as -3°C on Monday night.

Forecasters say rain will turn to snow and lead to slippery and unsafe conditions.

They add that travel disruption is likely and warn of longer than usual journey times.

Between two and 10 centimetres of snow is forecast in places which will freeze and turn to ice as temperatures fall.