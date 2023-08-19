PICTURES: Montrose festival raises funds for skin charity DEBRA in honour of beautiful ‘butterfly girl’ Adana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Montrose festival raises funds for skin charity DEBRA in honour of beautiful ‘butterfly girl’ Adana

Laura Forsyth organised the Borrowfield festival in tribute to her young cousin who succumbed to the agonising skin condition epidermolysis bullosa in 2008 at the age of just 10.

Verity Power as a Flutterfly with some of the organisers including Laura Forsyth (third from left). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Verity Power as a Flutterfly with some of the organisers including Laura Forsyth (third from left). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Montrose charity supporters shrugged off weekend weather to give their support to fundraising event in tribute to an inspirational little local girl.

On Saturday, Broomfield park hosted a festival of music, food and fun to help skin condition charity DEBRA.

The driving force behind the event was Laura Forsyth, whose young cousin, Adana Forsyth, lost her battle against epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in 2008 at the age of just ten.

Adana Forsyth from Montrose who died from EB.
Brave Adana Forsyth’s legacy is continuing to inspire others, 15 years after her death. Image: Supplied

Also known as ‘butterfly skin’, EB is an agonising condition for those affected by it, causing it to become very fragile and tear or blister at the slightest touch.

Adana’s bravery is remembered in the butterfly park on Montrose’s Mid Links where a special bench was commissioned in her memory.

Charity aspirations

Laura put together the family festival through her dedicated work as the charity’s deputy director of fundraising for Scotland.

“Adana was amazing, a real inspiration to me, the whole family and our whole local community,” she said.

“Everything I am doing now is because of her.

DEBRA fundraiser Laura Forsyth.
Laura Forsyth’s DEBRA work was inspired by Adana’s courageous battle with EB. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I am loving working for DEBRA full-time and I’m hugely excited at the plans we are working on for the future,” said Laura.

“There is finally some hope with our drug repurposing research.

“Now we just have to fundraise the money to make it happen.

“I just want to do what I can to help so no more children have to live in that kind of pain.

“I saw it first-hand with someone I loved and I want to try to help save others from suffering that way.”

She won generous local support for the festival.

Music and food festival at Broomfield in Montrose.
Dean Dickson and eight-month-old daughter Isla enjoy the music on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But far from being able to sit back and have a rest after the exertions of putting it all together and coping with the unhelpful weekend weather, Laura and and group of pals are preparing to scale the heights in Adana’s honour.

A group of nine locals will take on the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Snowdon,
Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in the space of just 24 hours.

Three Peaks Challenge.
The Three Peaks Challenge group on a training hike.

And they have already passed the £12,000 mark before setting foot on the first peak.

You can donate to the effort here.

Souness support for inspiring Isla

DEBRA is aiming to raise £5 million for its A Life Free of Pain appeal.

It received a major boost in June after Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland star Graeme Souness raised more than £1 million by swimming the English Channel.

The 70-year-old was inspired to undertake the challenge through his friendship with Isla Grist, a 14-year-old from the Black Isle.

Isla is living with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and Souness has spoken with deep emotion of the teenager’s bravery in coping with the condition.

He and Isla’s dad, Andy, were part of a six-strong team who successfully completed the Dover to Calais crossing.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the fun at the Montrose event.
Montrose DEBRA festival
The Mad Ferrets entertain.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Eydie Pirie, 7, tries a sumo suit for size.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Mike and Pauline Petrie on the dance floor.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Evolution Dance show off their skills.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Laura Forsyth organised the Montrose festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
The young Martians take to the stage.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
A round of applause for Evolution Dance.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Sandy Stirton of the Mad Ferrets on stage.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Giving it 100%.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
The crowd enjoy the entertainment.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Flutterfly Verity Power and the DEBRA team.
DEBRA fundraiser at Montrose.
Let’s dance!

 

