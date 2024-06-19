Dundee University graduate is already CEO of award-winning music app

Getting a degree is a huge achievement in itself, but one graduate has left the University of Dundee as CEO of a newly established business.

Isaac Jarman, 23, graduated with an honours degree in accounting from the University’s School of Business yesterday.

However, Isaac is already in the groove of the working world.

He is a co-founder of Jukebox Live along with two friends who are current students at the University – Samuel Cole and Matthew Gibson-Smith, who are both studying masters degrees in international banking and finance.

He said the business has the potential to change how people listen to music in pubs and clubs.

Dundee dance events inspired Jukebox Live app

The Jukebox Live app allows customers to request a song over their phone. The venue can then accept the song or refuse it.

The students received funding to develop the app by winning the University’s annual Venture Competition in February. Then in April, the app was released to the public through mobile app stores.

Isaac said: “I believed in what we were doing right from the start but there were difficult days along the way when we thought this was never going to happen.

“We overcame various challenges and gradually it became more and more of a reality. It was a great feeling when we got it approved in the app store.”

The entrepreneurs were inspired to create their product, following their experiences of running dance music events in Dundee.

Originally from Belfast, Isaac fell in love with the city of Dundee and the University when he visited an older friend who was studying medicine.

During his first year he and some friends together set up the Dundee Electronic Music Society.

Within months it became the University’s most popular student society running club nights and an annual charity fundraiser festival, DEMSFest.

Isaac said: “There weren’t any live music nights we liked and we thought, ‘why don’t we change that’.

“We started the society and took it upon ourselves to put on nights.

“We were hoping that other people would like them too but knowing that if they didn’t, we would still have fun doing it.

“It grew big really quickly. We thought we should do something to give back, so we organised DEMSFest to raise money for charity.”

Praise for Dundee Uni as entrepreneur graduates

The entrepreneur is one of 137 business students to graduate at Caird Hall.

He hopes to secure a job in accounting or financing while continuing to develop his business.

He adds: “It’s strange to be graduating and leaving Dundee now – it’s been a huge part of my life.

“I’m so happy for my time here, all the experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the opportunities I’ve had.

“I liked the city when I came to visit but the main reason I came was for the School of Business and I’m so glad I did. The support has been brilliant.”