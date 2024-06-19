Dundee University graduate is already CEO of award-winning music app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee University graduate is already CEO of award-winning music app

Inspired by dance nights in Dundee, Isaac Jarman’s company has developed tech to request songs in pubs and clubs.

By Rob McLaren
Isaac Jarman, chief executive of Jukebox Live, graduated from the University of Dundee this week. Image: University of Dundee. 23, graduated with a BAcc (Hons) in Accounting from the University?s School of Business yesterday. He co-founded Jukebox Live.. Dundee. Supplied by University of Dundee Date; 18/06/2024
Isaac Jarman, chief executive of Jukebox Live, graduated from the University of Dundee this week. Image: University of Dundee. 23, graduated with a BAcc (Hons) in Accounting from the University?s School of Business yesterday. He co-founded Jukebox Live.. Dundee. Supplied by University of Dundee Date; 18/06/2024

Getting a degree is a huge achievement in itself, but one graduate has left the University of Dundee as CEO of a newly established business.

Isaac Jarman, 23, graduated with an honours degree in accounting from the University’s School of Business yesterday.

However, Isaac is already in the groove of the working world.

He is a co-founder of Jukebox Live along with two friends who are current students at the University – Samuel Cole and Matthew Gibson-Smith, who are both studying masters degrees in international banking and finance.

He said the business has the potential to change how people listen to music in pubs and clubs.

Dundee dance events inspired Jukebox Live app

The Jukebox Live app allows customers to request a song over their phone. The venue can then accept the song or refuse it.

The students received funding to develop the app by winning the University’s annual Venture Competition in February. Then in April, the app was released to the public through mobile app stores.

Isaac said: “I believed in what we were doing right from the start but there were difficult days along the way when we thought this was never going to happen.

“We overcame various challenges and gradually it became more and more of a reality. It was a great feeling when we got it approved in the app store.”

The entrepreneurs were inspired to create their product, following their experiences of running dance music events in Dundee.

Originally from Belfast, Isaac fell in love with the city of Dundee and the University when he visited an older friend who was studying medicine.

Jukebox Live founders Matthew Gibson-Smith, Isaac Jarman and Samuel Cole with their Venture Competition trophy. Image: University of Dundee.

During his first year he and some friends together set up the Dundee Electronic Music Society.

Within months it became the University’s most popular student society running club nights and an annual charity fundraiser festival, DEMSFest.

Isaac said: “There weren’t any live music nights we liked and we thought, ‘why don’t we change that’.

“We started the society and took it upon ourselves to put on nights.

“We were hoping that other people would like them too but knowing that if they didn’t, we would still have fun doing it.

“It grew big really quickly. We thought we should do something to give back, so we organised DEMSFest to raise money for charity.”

Praise for Dundee Uni as entrepreneur graduates

The entrepreneur is one of 137 business students to graduate at Caird Hall.

He hopes to secure a job in accounting or financing while continuing to develop his business.

He adds: “It’s strange to be graduating and leaving Dundee now – it’s been a huge part of my life.

“I’m so happy for my time here, all the experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the opportunities I’ve had.

“I liked the city when I came to visit but the main reason I came was for the School of Business and I’m so glad I did. The support has been brilliant.”

More from Business

Rishi Sunak has declared ‘we’ve got there’ after inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years (James Manning/PA)
PM says ‘we’ve got there’ as inflation hits target, but summer rate cut in…
Young’s has hailed a rise in sales (Young’s/PA)
Young’s eyes Euro 2024 boost as summer sales grow
The Telegraph has faced an ownership crisis since last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Telegraph reveals £278m loan hit from Barclay family amid ownership crisis
Shares in Games Workshop have jumped after it revealed climbing profits (Warhammer/PA)
Warhammer maker Games Workshop shares out £18m among staff
The overall rate of inflation has fallen to its 2% target, but some everyday items are continuing to see an acceleration in prices (Julien Behal/PA)
How the rate of inflation has changed for everyday items
The average UK house price increased by 1.1% in the year to April, accelerating from 0.9% annual growth in the 12 months to March (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average UK house price increased by 1.1% annually in April
Nvidia has overtaken Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world’s most valuable company
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Labour-backing businesspeople ‘can afford Labour’s tax rises’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Sunak hits back at Labour-backing billionaires and is dubbed ‘poundshop Farage’
Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2% in May, down from 2.3% in April (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation returns to target, but experts warn June rate cut ‘off the table’
Berkeley Group has improved its profit outlook (Alamy/PA)
Berkeley lifts outlook despite ‘lack of urgency’ in housing market

Conversation