First look at Dundee University nursery expansion with plans to demolish ‘unstable’ buildings

The new facility would encourage children to learn in the outdoors.

By Neil Henderson
A view of the proposed outdoor learning space.
A 3D image of the new space. Image: Dundee University

Plans have been unveiled for a nursery expansion at Dundee University that could see two “unstable” buildings demolished.

Proposals submitted to Dundee City Council include partially knocking down two empty buildings on Airlie Place.

The university wants to replace these with a new outdoor children’s play and learning area as part of an expansion of its existing nursery.

Uni chiefs say the vacant buildings have lain empty for some time and are now structurally unstable and unviable for repair.

Aerial artist's impression of how the outdoor play facility could look.
An overview of the proposed new nursery area. Image: Dundee University
Demolition will make way for a landscaped outdoor area.
The space will encourage children to learn in the outdoors. Image: Dundee University

However, if approved by the city council, much of the stone front facade will be retained to preserve the character of Airlie Street’s existing architecture.

Jacky Jones, nursery manager, says the nursery will adopt a “forest school philosophy” which encourages children to engage with and learn in the outdoors.

She said: “This approach is highly beneficial to the children in our care, who reap the benefits of playing with one another and learning about their environment in the space we currently enjoy.

A covered reading corner is included in the plans.
A covered reading corner is included in the plans. Image: Dundee University

“The opportunity to expand our outdoor capability would allow us to provide new experiences and learning opportunities for our children, which would benefit their development further.

“The nursery is an integral part of the local community and we are excited about the opportunities that this new asset would provide for our children.”

Rose Jenkins, director of estates and campus services, said: “The ability to incorporate the historic facade of the existing buildings is a wonderful touch.

Another view of how the outdoor play space could look.
Part of the planned play area. Image: Dundee University
Some of the exiting stone facade is to be retained as part of the redevelopment.
Part of the existing facade will be retained. Image: Dundee University

“This ensures that the new site remains sensitive to its past while complementing the future of little learners.

“This proposed learning space will greatly enhance the nursery’s outdoor learning capability and represents the university’s commitment to serving the interests of members of our community, whatever their age.”

Students from Dundee University are enjoying their summer graduations this week.

