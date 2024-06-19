First look at Dundee University nursery expansion with plans to demolish ‘unstable’ buildings

Plans have been unveiled for a nursery expansion at Dundee University that could see two “unstable” buildings demolished.

Proposals submitted to Dundee City Council include partially knocking down two empty buildings on Airlie Place.

The university wants to replace these with a new outdoor children’s play and learning area as part of an expansion of its existing nursery.

Uni chiefs say the vacant buildings have lain empty for some time and are now structurally unstable and unviable for repair.

However, if approved by the city council, much of the stone front facade will be retained to preserve the character of Airlie Street’s existing architecture.

Jacky Jones, nursery manager, says the nursery will adopt a “forest school philosophy” which encourages children to engage with and learn in the outdoors.

She said: “This approach is highly beneficial to the children in our care, who reap the benefits of playing with one another and learning about their environment in the space we currently enjoy.

“The opportunity to expand our outdoor capability would allow us to provide new experiences and learning opportunities for our children, which would benefit their development further.

“The nursery is an integral part of the local community and we are excited about the opportunities that this new asset would provide for our children.”

Rose Jenkins, director of estates and campus services, said: “The ability to incorporate the historic facade of the existing buildings is a wonderful touch.

“This ensures that the new site remains sensitive to its past while complementing the future of little learners.

“This proposed learning space will greatly enhance the nursery’s outdoor learning capability and represents the university’s commitment to serving the interests of members of our community, whatever their age.”

