Man, 28, charged over ‘hate crime’ at Dundee Pride

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hate crime after allegedly abusing a group attending Dundee Pride.

A video of the incident on High Street was circulated online after Saturday’s event.

Although no one reported it to police, officers launched a probe after seeing the clip.

They have now charged a 28-year-old man, who is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Colin Echevvarria, Local Area Commander said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted.

“An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

“I would encourage anyone to report this type of crime.

“I want to thank the public for support during our inquiries.”