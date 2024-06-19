Developer takes plans for modern St Andrews homes to Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Developer takes plans for modern St Andrews homes to Scottish Government

CAF Properties has lodged an appeal against last month's planning refusal.

By Claire Warrender
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews.
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews. Image: Google.

The Scottish Government is to rule on plans for four modern houses in the grounds of a gothic-style St Andrews hotel.

Councillors said the contemporary proposal did not fit with the buildings at Kinburn Hotel, known locally as Kinburn Castle.

But developer CAF Properties has now appealed against the planning refusal.

They say last month’s decision was contrary to clear professional advice.

And they add: “The three reasons for refusal are, respectfully, without merit.”

The application before Fife Council’s north east planning committee was CAF Properties’ second bid to build at Kinburn, which features battlements, corner towers and turrets.

They amended their original “brutal” plan for six flats, turned down by the same committee in 2020.

Fears over St Andrews conservation area and extra traffic

Councillors voted against the new plan by five votes to four, going against a planning officer’s recommendation.

They ruled the modern design would have an adverse impact on the listed building’s setting, character and historical integrity.

How the modern homes at Kinburn Castle, St Andrews, would look.

And they said it would also affect St Andrews conservation area.

Their third reason related to fears around extra traffic exiting onto Doubledykes Road.

A spokesperson for the developer say the reasons given were “just not justified”.

“The appeal proposals comprise a very high quality, small scale, contemporary-style residential development,” they said.

And they insisted most of the building would be hidden behind a boundary wall.

Previous Kinburn Castle scheme was ‘more brutal’

Fife Council planning officer Alistair Hamilton told councillors at the meeting: “The previous scheme was much larger and, in some respects, more brutal.”

However, he said the developer had taken on board a lot of comments made four years ago.

And he said the new St Andrews scheme was “much more considerate of the gap between the heavily Gothic-inspired Kinburn Castle and the more restrained classic buildings on the other side.”

But councillors ruled the access to the site was “shocking”.

And they said: “It doesn’t seem to fit at all with the other surrounding buildings or the conservation area.”

More from Fife

Stagecoach has released proposed Service changes in Fife.
Several Fife bus services to be withdrawn in Stagecoach shake-up
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss given unpaid work after death of guest
Car seen driving dangerously on A985
VIDEO: Fife police hunt 'dangerous driver' who overtook on busy stretch of road
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Waste is piling up at the Lower Melville Wood landfill site in Fife
Why is rubbish piling up at Fife landfill site?
Gordon Draper has been traced.
Man, 40, missing from Leuchars traced
Police investigating a crash at the Leslie Roundabout, Glenrothes.
E-scooter rider taken to hospital after car collision in Glenrothes
5
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Fife family's plans to replace Jimmy Savile's Highland home approved
Dunfermline and Dollar SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon hits campaign trail with Dunfermline SNP candidate embroiled in lobbying row
To go with story by Claire Warrender. People power has forced a partial u-turn on plans to turn St Andrews cinema into a sports bar. Pics show artists impression of how the main auditorium will look Picture shows; St Andrews Cinema Plans. St Andrews. Supplied by Orbit Communications Date; 19/03/2024
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar plan receives just one objection

Conversation