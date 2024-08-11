Female walker airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after fall in Highland Perthshire

A female walker has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall in Highland Perthshire.

The woman slipped and fell in a ditch near Kenmore, prompting a full-scale emergency response.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland, as well as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), were all alerted.

Mountain rescue response

Paul Russell, senior team leader of Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, said they were alerted to reports the woman had slipped into a ditch while walking on a path on flat ground close to the village.

He revealed she sustained suspected lower leg and pelvic injuries.

Paul said: “Working with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue, the casualty was packaged and stretchered to the waiting ambulance, then onto Kenmore to meet the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.”

Paul said the woman was then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

When the alarm was first raised, around 3.20pm, SFRS sent two water rescue units to the area.

A spokeswoman said; “We were alerted that we would be required to be involved in a water rescue.

“We sent the water rescue units along with two further appliances.

“However, the initial reports were not accurate and we were not required to use the water rescue team.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.