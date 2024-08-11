Female walker airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after fall in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Female walker airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after fall in Highland Perthshire

The woman sustained suspected leg and pelvic injuries near Kenmore on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kenmore rescue
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue

A female walker has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall in Highland Perthshire.

The woman slipped and fell in a ditch near Kenmore, prompting a full-scale emergency response.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland, as well as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), were all alerted.

Mountain rescue response

Paul Russell, senior team leader of Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, said they were alerted to reports the woman had slipped into a ditch while walking on a path on flat ground close to the village.

He revealed she sustained suspected lower leg and pelvic injuries.

Paul said: “Working with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue, the casualty was packaged and stretchered to the waiting ambulance, then onto Kenmore to meet the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.”

Paul said the woman was then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Kenmore rescue
The air ambulance and a member of Tayside Mountain Rescue Team at the scene. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue

When the alarm was first raised, around 3.20pm, SFRS sent two water rescue units to the area.

A spokeswoman said; “We were alerted that we would be required to be involved in a water rescue.

“We sent the water rescue units along with two further appliances.

“However, the initial reports were not accurate and we were not required to use the water rescue team.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

