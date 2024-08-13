Buckhaven bonfire saved thanks to 23-year-old’s ‘amazing’ last minute donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckhaven bonfire saved thanks to 23-year-old’s ‘amazing’ last minute donation

Local business owner Michelle Connor stepped in an hour after the community council announced this year's event was cancelled.

By Claire Warrender
Michelle Connor has saved Buckhaven bonfire with a £5,800 donation
Michelle Connor, 23, has saved Buckhaven bonfire. Image: Supplied.

A 23-year-old Fife woman has saved her town’s fireworks display, thanks to a generous 11th hour donation.

Michelle Connor stepped in with the £5,800 needed to ensure Buckhaven bonfire goes ahead this November.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, which runs the popular annual event, said they initially feared the offer was a practical joke.

This year’s Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks have been saved from cancellation. Image: David Wardle.

And it was only when the money appeared in their bank account they realised it was serious.

Michelle was dismayed when the community council announced on August 1 that this year’s celebration was cancelled after they failed to raise the £11,000 needed.

And the business owner was determined families should not miss out.

“It’s such a good event for the area,” she said.

“If it didn’t go ahead people would either have to travel or miss out.

“And some folk would just cause a nuisance by letting off their own fireworks around the town.”

‘Amazing’ Buckhaven bonfire offer was no joke

Michelle came forward with her offer within an hour of the community council’s Facebook announcement.

“I live in Buckhaven and I knew they had a last minute panic last year to raise the money and organise the bonfire.

“I just thought it would be a shame if that happened again.”

The Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks event usually includes funfair rides
The Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks event usually includes funfair rides. Image: David Wardle.
Crowds enjoying last year’s celebration. Image: David Wardle.

Community council chairwoman Michelle Ratcliffe described the donation as amazing.

“We actually thought it was a practical joke,” she said.

“Somebody messaged our Facebook page to ask how much money we needed to make it happen.

“We told them it was £5,800 and they messaged back to say they would like to pay it.

“We gave her the bank details not really expecting anything.

“And it was only when she sent us a screenshot of the payment that we realised it was serious.”

Bid to avoid fundraising panic next year

Michelle Ratcliffe added: “We’ve said a huge thank you and we’ll give her a gift.

“We’ve also asked her if she would like to light the Buckhaven bonfire this year seeing as she saved it!”

Buckhaven fireworks and bonfire regularly attracts more than 10,000 people.

It’s one of the few free public displays in Fife and over the last two years, it’s been funded entirely by public donations.

“We’ve approached Fife Council and they’ve said they’ll help us next year,” said the community council chair.

“That will hopefully avoid this kind of panic again.

“It’s something the community really, really wants and the police and fire service have told us it saves them thousands of pounds in call outs to anti-social behaviour.”

