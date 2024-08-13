Buckhaven bonfire saved thanks to 23-year-old’s ‘amazing’ last minute donation

A 23-year-old Fife woman has saved her town’s fireworks display, thanks to a generous 11th hour donation.

Michelle Connor stepped in with the £5,800 needed to ensure Buckhaven bonfire goes ahead this November.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, which runs the popular annual event, said they initially feared the offer was a practical joke.

And it was only when the money appeared in their bank account they realised it was serious.

Michelle was dismayed when the community council announced on August 1 that this year’s celebration was cancelled after they failed to raise the £11,000 needed.

And the business owner was determined families should not miss out.

“It’s such a good event for the area,” she said.

“If it didn’t go ahead people would either have to travel or miss out.

“And some folk would just cause a nuisance by letting off their own fireworks around the town.”

‘Amazing’ Buckhaven bonfire offer was no joke

Michelle came forward with her offer within an hour of the community council’s Facebook announcement.

“I live in Buckhaven and I knew they had a last minute panic last year to raise the money and organise the bonfire.

“I just thought it would be a shame if that happened again.”

Community council chairwoman Michelle Ratcliffe described the donation as amazing.

“We actually thought it was a practical joke,” she said.

“Somebody messaged our Facebook page to ask how much money we needed to make it happen.

“We told them it was £5,800 and they messaged back to say they would like to pay it.

“We gave her the bank details not really expecting anything.

“And it was only when she sent us a screenshot of the payment that we realised it was serious.”

Bid to avoid fundraising panic next year

Michelle Ratcliffe added: “We’ve said a huge thank you and we’ll give her a gift.

“We’ve also asked her if she would like to light the Buckhaven bonfire this year seeing as she saved it!”

Buckhaven fireworks and bonfire regularly attracts more than 10,000 people.

It’s one of the few free public displays in Fife and over the last two years, it’s been funded entirely by public donations.

“We’ve approached Fife Council and they’ve said they’ll help us next year,” said the community council chair.

“That will hopefully avoid this kind of panic again.

“It’s something the community really, really wants and the police and fire service have told us it saves them thousands of pounds in call outs to anti-social behaviour.”