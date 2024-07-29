Buckhaven bonfire: Community has two days to raise £8,000 or event will be cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Buckhaven bonfire: Community has two days to raise £8,000 or event will be cancelled

The community is being asked to urgently donate if they want this year's fireworks to go ahead.

By Claire Warrender
Buckhaven bonfire will be cancelled this year unless funding is found this week. Image: David Wardle.
Buckhaven bonfire will be cancelled this year unless funding is found this week. Image: David Wardle.

This year’s Buckhaven bonfire will be cancelled unless the community raises almost £8,000 in the next two days.

The popular November fireworks display is one of the biggest in the area.

And it attracted around 12,000 people last year.

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a busy event
Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display was a busy event last year. Image: David Wardle.

While the event itself is more than three months away, the fundraising deadline is this Thursday.

And so far, people have donated just £1,500 of the £9,000 needed.

It’s the second year in a row members of Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council have faced a funding shortfall.

Last year, they issued an SOS, prompting the community to raise almost £7,000 in 24 hours.

And they’re hoping locals will dig deep again – and quickly.

‘We have until Thursday and that’s it’

Community council member Kelly Dewar warned: “Maybe people are thinking it will be all right because of what happened last year.

“But the deadline won’t be extended.

“We have until Thursday to raise the money or that’s it. The event will be cancelled.

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks will go with a bang this year.
Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks is a popular event. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“That would be a real shame because it brings the whole community together.”

The cost of staging Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display is estimated at £11,000 this year.

Around £2,000 was donated through bucket collections on the night in 2023.

“Insurance alone quadrupled in price last year, then we’ve got licensing costs, medical teams and all those sorts of things,” Kelly said.

How to donate to Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks

She added: “Everything is done. The licensing applications and risk assessments were all done in plenty of time.

“I get money is tight. There’s a cost-of-living crisis but if everyone who went last year donates just £1, we’ll do it.

“So far we’ve had just 108 donations.”

A number of local businesses have already contributed to the cause.

And a gofundme page has been launched so people can donate online.

Kelly says: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has donated so far.

“The gofundme has a minimum donation of £5.

“But if anyone wants to donate less than that, just message us and we’ll send you our bank details.”

