Buckhaven bonfire: Community has two days to raise £8,000 or event will be cancelled

This year’s Buckhaven bonfire will be cancelled unless the community raises almost £8,000 in the next two days.

The popular November fireworks display is one of the biggest in the area.

And it attracted around 12,000 people last year.

While the event itself is more than three months away, the fundraising deadline is this Thursday.

And so far, people have donated just £1,500 of the £9,000 needed.

It’s the second year in a row members of Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council have faced a funding shortfall.

Last year, they issued an SOS, prompting the community to raise almost £7,000 in 24 hours.

And they’re hoping locals will dig deep again – and quickly.

‘We have until Thursday and that’s it’

Community council member Kelly Dewar warned: “Maybe people are thinking it will be all right because of what happened last year.

“But the deadline won’t be extended.

“We have until Thursday to raise the money or that’s it. The event will be cancelled.

“That would be a real shame because it brings the whole community together.”

The cost of staging Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks display is estimated at £11,000 this year.

Around £2,000 was donated through bucket collections on the night in 2023.

“Insurance alone quadrupled in price last year, then we’ve got licensing costs, medical teams and all those sorts of things,” Kelly said.

How to donate to Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks

She added: “Everything is done. The licensing applications and risk assessments were all done in plenty of time.

“I get money is tight. There’s a cost-of-living crisis but if everyone who went last year donates just £1, we’ll do it.

“So far we’ve had just 108 donations.”

A number of local businesses have already contributed to the cause.

And a gofundme page has been launched so people can donate online.

Kelly says: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has donated so far.

“The gofundme has a minimum donation of £5.

“But if anyone wants to donate less than that, just message us and we’ll send you our bank details.”