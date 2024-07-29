Ian Murray targets defensive signing as Raith Rovers boss singles out one new recruit for praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray targets defensive signing as Raith Rovers boss singles out one new recruit for praise

The Stark's Park manager still wants to strengthen his squad ahead of the Championship kick-off this weekend.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has revealed Raith Rovers have added another defender to their signing wish list.

The Stark’s Park boss had already admitted the search is on for attacking reinforcements.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have been linked with St Johnstone striker Stevie May, who has been told he can leave McDiarmid Park.

But Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup highlighted deficiencies elsewhere in the squad.

Paul Hanlon in training with Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon is still waiting for competitive debut with Raith Rovers due to a hip injury. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

With summer signing Paul Hanlon and Euan Murray sidelined through injury, Murray was forced to field left-back Liam Dick as a makeshift centre-half.

It was a scenario that played out regularly last season, when midfielder Scott Brown was also forced to slot back into the heart of the rearguard because of injuries to Keith Watson and Dylan Corr.

Hanlon has joined former Hibernian team-mate Lewis Stevenson and Callum Fordyce in bolstering Rovers’ defensive options this summer.

But Murray has confessed they still have some work to do in their recruitment as Saturday’s Championship opener against Airdrie approaches fast.

“We’re obviously trying to strengthen the forward areas, but there’s not a lot going about,” explained Murray.

Murray: ‘Bare bones’

“We might look for a little bit of cover in defence as well. We were down to the bare bones in that department at the weekend

“In fact, we were down to the bare bones in general. We had four outfield players and one of them was young Jake [Nicholson].”

Hanlon and Euan Murray were two of five players missing in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton that sealed Raith’s Premier Sports Cup fate.

Lewis Vaughan, Sam Stanton and Scott Brown were also absent. But they are expected to be involved in some capacity against Airdrie.

Boss Murray was disappointed that their replacements in the starting XI against Accies failed to take their chance to push for starts this weekend.

Raith Rovers winger Lewis Gibson sends in a cross with his left foot.
Lewis Gibson made a big impression for Raith Rovers with his cameo off the bench against Hamilton Accies. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC

But one who did was winger Lewis Gibson, whose introduction after the break Murray has admitted gave him food for thought.

“Lewis was really, really good on Saturday,” added the Rovers manager. “He’s really direct and really aggressive in terms of the way he plays.

“He’s obviously not the finished article, he’s still fairly young.

“But what he does do is he’s very positive with his play and he tries to go forward.

“We saw that on Saturday. In the last half an hour the left-hand side was linking up again really, really well.”

