Succession ending confirmed as Dundee’s Brian Cox prepares to say farewell to Logan Roy

Dundee actor Brian Cox is to bid farewell to his media mogul alter-ego Logan Roy as the end of the hit drama Succession is confirmed.

The fourth instalment will begin airing in the UK on March 27 – with the show’s creator confirming it will be the last season.

Fans of the show have long been gripped as Roy’s family battle for control over the aging patriarch’s media empire and legacy.

In an interview with the New Yorker magazine, creator Jesse Armstrong said the Succession writing team had been working on the ending since 2021.

Explaining why he is concluding the Roy family’s story for now, Armstrong said: “There’s a promise in the title of Succession.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.

“From season two, I’ve been trying to think: ‘Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?'”

‘There could be something else in an allied world’

But Armstrong has teased that there could be “something else” despite this story being completed.

He told the magazine: “This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong.

“But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters – that’s also strong in me.

“I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite.”

Courier subscribers recently welcomed Cox back to the city for an exclusive ‘in conversation’ event about his life and career.

The actor was interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg, but refused to give any spoilers about the fourth season.

Cox: ‘I’ve grown to like Logan Roy’

Speaking about the secret of the show’s success, Cox said: “People love to hate. They get entertained by horrible people.

“They love that sense of what’s coming next and what new profanities there might be.”

The Hollywood star also spoke about his pride in filming an episode of Succession in the city.

Sharing some insight into his character, Cox added: “I’ve actually grown to like Logan Roy. I think he’s become one of the most misunderstood people.

“I grew up with people like that!

“He’s an absolute b***ard. But I’ve seen the roots of people like that. I understand them.”