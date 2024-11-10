Perth taxi driver, 87, concedes ‘my Muhammad Ali days are behind me’ after he fought punching passenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth taxi driver, 87, concedes ‘my Muhammad Ali days are behind me’ after he fought punching passenger

John Chapman told Perth Sheriff Court he was floored by his assailant, who accused him of stealing £20.

By Jamie Buchan
Richard Miller was accused of assaulting an 86-year-old taxi driver in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
Richard Miller was accused of assaulting an 86-year-old taxi driver in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

An 87-year-old retired taxi driver has told a court how he fought back when attacked by a violent passenger but conceded: “My Muhammad Ali days are behind me.”

John Chapman said he was dropped to the ground by the customer, who accused him of stealing £20.

The octogenarian picked up his fare in South Street, Perth, at around 11.30am on September 10 last year and drove him to flats at Bridgend.

Mr Chapman, who retired in March this year only because “my vehicle got too old” told Perth Sheriff Court last week: “I didn’t like the look of him.

“He was very heavily bruised about the eyes.”

‘My Muhammad Ali days are over’

Mr Chapman drove to Potterhill Gardens and parked up outside a row of flats.

He told the trial: “The fare came to £5.07p. It took him ages to find a £5 note.”

Eventually, the passenger handed over the cash but did not get out.

Mr Chapman stepped outside and opened the back door.

“He was leaning forward, fiddling about under my seat.

Potterhill Gardens, Perth
The 86-year-old driver was assaulted in the car park area at Potterhill Gardens. Image: Google

“Then he got out of the car and said to me: ‘If you don’t give me the £20 you stole off me, I’m going to batter you’.

“He then hit me in the chest.”

Mr Chapman described it as a punch with a closed fist.

“I had been driving and he was in the back seat, I don’t know when I was supposed to have stolen his money.”

Asked by fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton how he responded to being punched, Mr Chapman replied: “I hit him back.”

He claimed the passenger landed another two or three blows and Mr Chapman fell to the ground.

Asked how forceful the punches were, the witness said: “Well, he wasn’t a boxer, I’ll tell you that much.

“Forty years earlier, I could easily have dealt with him.

“I realise that my Muhammad Ali days are over.”

Identification not established

Mr Chapman was left with cuts down his arms and hands and scrapes to his knees.

The customer walked away when a man from nearby flats intervened.

Later, Mr Chapman was unable to identify his attacker from a book of mugshots but told police if he saw the man again, he would recognise him.

But when he came face to face with Richard Miller, the man prosecutors believed was responsible for the assault, he said: “The eyes are similar but I don’t think this is the same guy.”

Mr Miller, 36, of Perth, was accused of attacking Mr Chapman by repeatedly punching him on the body, causing him to fall to his injury.

It was further alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and demanded money from him.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Miller denied the charges and claimed he was “hanging about with my pals” watching TV that morning.

The court was shown CCTV from South Street of the assault suspect in a light top and shorts entering Mr Chapman’s taxi.

Mr Miller said: “I’ve never owned a pair of knee length shorts.”

He told solicitor David Holmes he was “a bit bigger” than the man on the tape, going so far as to describe himself as “fat”.

When asked to show the court his legs, Mr Miller said: “Do you want me to take my…”

“No, don’t take your trousers down,” said Mr Holmes, who asked his client to roll up a leg of his tracksuit bottoms.

When asked what he thought of the crime he was accused of, Mr Miller said: “It’s disgusting.”

Sheriff’s ‘lingering doubts’

A witness told the court she was adamant she had seen Mr Miller attacking the taxi driver.

But in her statement to police she described someone with a different build, different clothes and a “pot belly”.

Detective Sergeant Steven Cochrane insisted Mr Miller was the man on the video.

“It was quite immediate that I recognised Mr Miller, even the way he walked.”

However, Sheriff William Wood ruled: “Mr Chapman was a first class witness in everything except the key issue of identification.

“I do have lingering doubts about the identification of Mr Miller as the perpetrator and I am obliged to find the case against him not proven.”

Mr Miller was formally acquitted of both charges.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
Daniel Tait
Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit 'movie money' to buy nurse's Apple watch
iPhone 13s
Perthshire iPhone conman replaced handsets with realistic fakes for Fife refunds
Catherine Nicoll
Woman, 84, caused 'frightful' near miss as she drove wrong way down A9 in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Death charge and rape conviction
Alexander Scrymgeour
Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed
Allan Whyte
Driver thought car would 'blow up' after Perth taxi crash
Park Avenue, Dundee
Dundee dealers caught in cocaine 'safe house' are jailed
Liam Gearing and Liam Bateman
Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery