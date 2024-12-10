Plan for 59 new affordable houses in Cowie one step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for 59 new affordable houses in Cowie one step closer

Richard Street Limited plans to build on brownfield land behind the village's bowling green.

By Isla Glen
An artist's impression of what the Cowie development might look like. Image: Mast Architects
An artist's impression of what the Cowie development might look like. Image: Mast Architects

Plans to build an affordable housing development in the Stirlingshire village of Cowie have taken another step forward.

Richard Street Limited aims to build 59 houses on brownfield land behind the village’s bowling green.

The houses – comprising of 43 semi-detached and terraced two-storey homes, 12 cottage flats, and four bungalows – will be for social and mid-market rent.

Stirling Council has given the go-ahead, but stipulated that the installation of acoustic barriers, glazing and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems must take place.

Permission for the Cowie development, initially to build 67 houses, was first sought by Omnivale Ltd in 2014.

The request was rejected by Stirling Council in 2017, but planning permission in principle was approved in 2019, following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

Further permissions were granted in 2022.

This application was lodged alongside, but is separate to, a planning application from Taylor Wimpey for 433 homes in the Berryhills area.

All of the homes are being built on a former sand and gravel quarry that is currently scrub land.

Parking will be provided for the houses. Image: Mast Architects

What will be included in the Cowie development?

The latest application, which was backed by councillors today (December 10) at a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel, set out updated plans and sought for conditions to be discharged.

It provided details as to how the developers were going to meet the requirements set out when the previous application was greenlit.

This included providing plans of the buildings, foul and surface water drainage arrangements, and the open space strategy.

Parking provision and public transport, including bus stops within the development, were also confirmed.

A playpark with a see-saw, balancing beam, wobble dish, swings and swinging horses was laid out.

An artist’s impression of how the development’s playpark would look. Image: Mast Architects

What will the new houses look like?

The bungalows within the development are designed to have two or three bedrooms, up to two shower rooms, a kitchen and a living-dining room.

Two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room are included in one design of the cottage flats, while the other has one bedroom, bathroom and a kitchen-living room.

Meanwhile, the plans for the houses include two, three and four bedrooms, as well as a living room, kitchen and bathrooms.

Planning reference: 23/00769/MSC

