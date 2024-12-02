Frustrated Stirling locals call for ‘rotting’ playpark saga to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Frustrated Stirling locals call for ‘rotting’ playpark saga to end

A Cornton playpark hasn't been looked after or upgraded for 13 years - and families living nearby have had enough.

By Alex Watson
The playpark was built in 2011, and locals say it hasn't been maintained since. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The playpark was built in 2011, and locals say it hasn't been maintained since. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Residents of a Cornton housing estate want the decade-long stalemate around maintenance of their local playpark and football pitch to finally end.

“This is a long-running saga where many heads need to be banged together,” said Crispin Bennett, vice-chair of a community group pushing for a resolution.

The play area and football field are located on a piece of Stirling land owned by a private local landowner, the Brewster family, as well as administrators acting on behalf of housebuilder Stewart Milne Group, which folded in January.

Stirling Council says these parties are responsible for the upkeep of the play facilities, and that it cannot take on the maintenance until ownership of the land is properly transferred to the council.

Long grass, weeds and litter on the edge of the playpark. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

According to Mr Bennett, the building of the housing estate began in 2003, with the playpark added eight years later, as per the Section 75 agreement signed in 1998.

Thirteen years on from its construction, however, the park is showing its age.

Families living nearby are concerned about the safety of their children when they use the play equipment.

“The playpark has not been maintained since 2011,” said Mr Bennett.

The play equipment is now 13 years old, and showing its age. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

He claims the Stewart Milne Group had been “very obstructive” regarding the land ownership transfer before the firm went into administration at the beginning of this year.

In September, Mark Ruskell MSP wrote on behalf of residents to Stewart Milne’s administrators, Teneo, who said they were waiting to hear from landowners the Brewsters.

‘This has gone on far too long’

Mr Ruskell said: “This has gone on far too long. The inability of Stirling Council, Stewart Milne and Brewsters over many years to put in place proper management of the park and football pitch have left Westhaugh residents and the wider Cornton community without the facilities they were promised.

“Teneo, the administrators for Stewart Milne must pass their land over to Stirling Council and Brewsters must also make good on their responsibilities to the community.”

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
MSP Mark Ruskell has spoken out on behalf of frustrated locals. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that we’ve got this rotting playpark that the council have said they will maintain if the land is transferred,” said Mr Bennett.

“And, now, Brewsters are sitting on it and being difficult.”

Stirling councillor Rachel Nunn, who has worked closely with locals to try to resolve the play park issue, said: “There is now no maintenance being undertaken of the park and this is clearly a risk to children.

The football field – now mown by residents – is located next to the playpark. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Residents have even had to borrow flail mowers to cut the long grass so that local children can use the football pitch – this situation is ridiculous.

“It is my understanding that the ball now rests with the Brewster family, and I strongly urge them to come to the table and work out a resolution with the Stewart Milne Group administrators so that we can get this over the line.”

Other Scottish playparks facing same issue

Mr Bennett says Cornton isn’t the only community in Stirling navigating this frustrating land ownership obstacle.

“Plean playpark is in exactly the same situation,” he said.

“They haven’t got Brewsters landowner stuck in the middle.

“But [administrators for] Stewart Milne should really transfer that playpark [in Plean].

“Stewart Milne should transfer all of the land assets to all of the councils for all of the playparks.

Graffiti, rust and mould are all visible on the park’s equipment. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Because they’re just going to sit there, and a child is going to get injured.

“And whose is the legal responsibility?”

Land ownership transfer negotiations reportedly ongoing

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We understand and share the frustration of residents on this long-running issue.

“The play area and football pitch are owned by a private landowner in addition to administrators acting on behalf of Stewart Milne Homes and maintenance is not the responsibility of Stirling Council.

Crispin Bennett says Stewart Milne contractors once cut the grass at the park and the football pitch, but it is currently growing wild. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Negotiations are ongoing regarding the process of transferring land ownership to the council.

“It would be inappropriate to accept liability for maintenance of ground that isn’t owned by the council as this would place additional burden on already hard-pressed budgets.”

The Courier approached both the Brewsters and the administrators for Stewart Milne Group for comment, but received no response.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap
Police and paramedics at the scene of the collision at Guthrie Port Roundabout in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Woman, 58, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arbroath
The incident happened at the Co-op on Lochleven Road in Lochore. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 29, charged after 'incident involving knife' at Fife Co-op store
Newburgh Christmas lights video is a viral hit
Fife Christmas lights drawn by kids go viral with millions of views online
Hydrogen fuel would be produced at the Arbroath plant. Image: Shutterstock
Arbroath hydrogen production plant plan revealed
Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town
The Dundee Hooley parade, including a giant light up lobster, makes it's way along Reform Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee Hooley brings Dundee city centre to life
The new LiveHouse venue on Nethergate, Dundee. Image: TDI Developments
Planned operating hours for new Dundee music venue revealed
A lodge at Bendochy Park.
Blairgowrie residents 'misled' into buying their lodge homes fight council order to leave
3
The Human League. Image: LHG Events
Huge 80s gig announced for Dundee Slessor Gardens with The Human League, ABC and…

Conversation