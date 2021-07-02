‘Take my money’: Dundee United fans react to new home and away kits on social media

Dundee United have released their new home and away kits and fans have been taken aback by the bold designs.

Produced by Macron and emblazoned with the logo of new shirt sponsor Eden Mill, the kits immediately caught the eye and imaginations of punters on social media when they were unveiled on Friday.

In pursuit of the future, inspired by the past. Representing the colours in 2021/22 😍 #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/1yYTzfwk3g — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 2, 2021

A zesty twist on the traditional black and tangerine home colours is described by United as “strikingly modern and vibrant”.

A predominantly white changed kit with speckles of tangerine, according to the club, is modelled on their 1994 Jackson Pollock strip.

Modelled by the likes of first-team stars Charlie Mulgrew and Lawrence Shankland, fans have had their say on the new look.

Here take my money ! — Kevin Milne (@ftd83) July 2, 2021

Most are very impressed and keen to get their hands on them.

Others were equally keen on the new strips, even if it means parting with their hard-earned to don the colours.

That's me skint. Cheers for that 👍🏻 — this_is_joe_culverhouse (Joey Saint) (@djjoeysaint) July 2, 2021

They’re not everyone’s cup of tea, of course.

This fan sees the appeal of the new look to the younger generation of Arabs. However, all he cares about is how the team perform while wearing them.

Young lad thinks they're cool me no so much but sure I'll like them as time goes by especially if we can keep picking up the points in them. — Bru (@Tangaarab1) July 2, 2021

Both kits are set to go on sale on July 23.