Hibs will come in with second bid for Jamie McCart after St Johnstone turn down opening offer

Hibs are set to follow up their failed bid for St Johnstone centre-back Jamie McCart with a second offer.

Courier Sport understands that the Easter Road club have not been put off by the swift rebuttal of their Thursday night opening gambit which was just under the £200,000 mark.

McCart is one of a number of Saints players whose contract only has a year left to run.

Like Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon and Shaun Rooney, he played a crucial role in securing both cups for the Perth club last season – getting the better of Jack Ross’s men in the Betfred Cup semi-final and Scottish Cup final.

MK Dons have been tracking him for several months but Hibs – who have also been linked with Kerr should Ryan Porteous be sold – are the first to make an official offer.

It’s a similar situation to Rooney’s.

Saints received a £200,000 bid from Rotherham United for their Hampden hero and the English League One side are expected to come back to the table with one closer to £300,000.