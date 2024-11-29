Perth head teacher calls for Stagecoach to upgrade buses and claims they ‘can’t cope with cold weather’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth head teacher calls for Stagecoach to upgrade buses and claims they ‘can’t cope with cold weather’

Perth Academy head Eleanor Paul said issues with Stagecoach buses were a 'significant concern'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Perth Academy. Image: DC Thomson
Perth Academy. Image: DC Thomson

A Perth head teacher says Stagecoach buses “can’t cope with cold weather” after a breakdown left pupils stranded in “freezing temperatures”.

Perth Academy head Eleanor Paul told parents that issues with Stagecoach buses were a “significant concern”.

It comes after pupils were left waiting in the cold for 90 minutes when the X04 school bus from Scone was late and then broke down on Thursday morning.

Ms Paul said the buses being used “need to be upgraded” after problems with the bus doors “freezing open”.

Perth head teacher ‘concerned’ after school bus doors ‘froze open’

In an email to parents, seen by The Courier, Ms Paul said: “We are aware that the No.4 bus from Scone, which is meant to pick up pupils around 8.15am, did not arrive today until 8.55am,

“It then broke down in Scone due to the cold weather.

“The school received a phone call from Stagecoach to say the doors were freezing open so they had to deploy another bus and hoped to have pupils in by 9.40am.

“They informed us there is nothing they can do in such cold temperatures, the buses apparently can’t cope with the weather and they can’t just start them earlier in the morning as they are set to cut out after 3 mins and even when being used the door can freeze open/closed at any point.”

Perth Academy head Eleanor Paul. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “I am concerned that the buses being used need to be upgraded.

“Aside from the discomfort for our young people, this is a significant concern for pupils sitting prelims.

“We made Stagecoach aware of this and have also raised the issue with the school transport team.

“If you wish to contact them individually to express your concern they can be contacted via schooltransport@pkc.gov.uk.”

Stagecoach in contact with school and council over bus concerns

Stagecoach East Scotland has confirmed it is liaising with the school and Perth and Kinross Council to discuss the issues further.

In a statement referencing Thursday’s bus issues, a spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to the pupils and parents affected by our delayed school journey this morning from Scone to Perth Academy.

The broken down X04 bus on Thursday. Image: Supplied

“Due to subzero temperatures, one of our vehicles experienced a fault, preventing the service from operating as scheduled.

“A replacement vehicle was dispatched as soon as possible and we immediately informed Perth and Kinross Council and the school, to ensure parents were made aware of the situation.

“Our team in Perth have preventative measures in place to minimise the impact of the cold temperatures.

“The safety and comfort of our passengers remains our highest priority.

“We want to reassure parents that should an issue arise on a dedicated school bus, arrangements would be made for pupils to travel on regular services without any additional cost.”

In May, at least 10 pupils were unable to get to school after the C10 service to Perth High failed to turn up in Inchture.

In September, schoolkids and pensioners were left stranded due to overcrowding on a Stagecoach bus in Dundee.

And a woman said she felt “unsafe” on a packed bus from Dundee to Perth after four people were unable to board and nearly 30 others were forced to stand.

