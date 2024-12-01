Arbroath pub boss says ‘horrible experience’ of being spiked in Dundee inspired drink safety idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath pub boss says ‘horrible experience’ of being spiked in Dundee inspired drink safety idea

The Anchor Bar is leading the way in promoting safety for people on nights out.

The two managers stand at the bar holding drinks with safety covers on them.
Chrystina Morrison (left) with fellow manager Alice Lawson (right). Image: The Anchor Bar.
By Lucy Scarlett

The manager of an Arbroath bar says her personal experience of having her drink spiked inspired a new safety idea.

Chrystina Morrison has been manager of the town’s Anchor Bar for three years.

Since the 30-year-old took the helm, the pub has offered customers drinks covers to protect their beverages.

She wants the bar to be a “safe space” where locals feel safe – and claims drink spiking is becoming “more and more common”.

Chrystina told The Courier: “If something can be done to prevent it or at least try and make some kind of a difference, then we can be that safe space.

“We’ve offered it since we opened and I’ve had them at every establishment that I’ve worked in.

“The police actually approached me when we first opened and asked me where we had got them from.

“So I gave them some to give to other pubs.”

Arbroath pub boss says spiking was ‘horrible experience’

Her idea to offer drinks covers at the bar came years after she was spiked on a night out in Dundee.

“It’s happened to me before,” she said.

“A few years ago I went out in a pub in Dundee – many, many moons ago – and it’s just a horrible experience.

“You see it happen all the time.

“It’s happened to a few of my friends on nights out and you hear about it lots.”

Two drinks on a table both with safety covers over them.
The covers can be purchased from Amazon. Image: The Anchor Bar.

Chrystina’s drink safety scheme started around the same time a huge rise in spiking cases was reported across Scotland, with data putting Dundee in the spotlight.

It led to a boycott of nightclubs and bars.

Police later revealed no forensic proof of spiking by injection in Scotland was found.

Chrystina says women and men have responded to her idea.

She said: “I’ve had a couple men ask me if they fit over pint glasses and they do because they’re quite adjustable.

“It’s not just women [spiking happens to].

“People do it [spiking] for ‘fun’ which is the most bizarre concept to me ever.

“They do it to people just to see what will happen and they don’t really care who they’re doing it to.”

