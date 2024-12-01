Dundee councillor who oversees council tax owes hundreds – in council tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillor who oversees council tax owes hundreds – in council tax

Wendy Scullin claims her debt dates back 10 years to a "stressful" period in her life.

By Paul Drury
Wendy Scullin. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
A Dundee councillor who sits on a board overseeing council tax owes hundreds of pounds to her local authority – in council tax.

Wendy Scullin, Labour’s representative for the Lochee ward, has been named by Dundee City Council as a council tax debtor, owing £577.33.

She is a board member at the Tayside Joint Valuation Board, a body which receives appeals from members of the public who believe they are paying too much in council tax.

Ms Scullin claims her debt dates back 10 years to a “stressful” period in her life.

She also insists her life experience in dealing with authority from a position of vulnerability gives her a “unique perspective” in her work at the Joint Valuation Board.

‘I have an understanding’

She told our sister title The Sunday Post: “I think, having gone through what I have gone through, I have an understanding of how stressful being in contact with the council can be.

“It gives me a unique perspective. I don’t think anyone will judge me unfairly for having a debt from 10 years ago.”

She said she was made homeless after being evicted from a property she was renting, along with all the other tenants in the building.

In its response to a Freedom of Information request, Dundee City Council confirmed her £577.33 debt and said a payment plan is in place “and is being adhered to.”

Under Section 112 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, any councillor with at least two months of council tax arrears is prevented from taking part in Budget votes, and if they participate in any debate or meeting about council tax, they must declare their debt beforehand.

Offences carry a fine of £1000.

Local authority debt

Ms Scullin confirmed she had participated in the Budget meeting in February which set Dundee’s council tax rate for 2024/25.

However, she said that since her debt was historical – and not as a result of two months’ worth of payments – she was not prevented from taking part.

She is just the latest Scottish councillor discovered to have outstanding debts to their own local authority.

In October, Glasgow City Council admitted four serving councillors, from a variety of political parties, were council tax defaulters.

The Sunday Post approached Dundee City Council and the Tayside Joint Valuation Board to ask if – given Ms Scullin’s debt – they considered her to be a suitable member of the board.

