The key numbers behind Dunfermline’s Scottish Cup victory over Edinburgh City

Dunfermline eased to a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh City on Saturday to progress to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Manager James McPake was disappointed his side did not make it more comfortable for themselves after Dapo Mebude’s fifth-minute opener.

A spectacular lob from Matty Todd almost added a second shortly after and Mebude saw his header repelled by home keeper Mark Weir before Josh Cooper blazed over.

Weir proved a tough nut to crack after the break, when Pars number one Tobi Oluwayemi was also called into action to stop a close-range Innes Lawson header.

But Todd’s deflected effort sealed the Fifers’ place in the next round before Connor Young’s penalty deep into injury-time.

Courier Sport was on hand at Meadowbank to assess the action and pick out the key numbers.

One

Mebude’s strike after just five minutes was his first since signing for Dunfermline.

Gradually rebuilding his career after a life-threatening car crash in January, the 23-year-old is showing increasing signs of promise.

He was in the right place at the right time to knock in Josh Cooper’s low cross and almost added a second with a header in the 37th minute.

His lightning-quick pace was more in evidence off the left flank as City’s part-timers tired late on.

And it is going to be a huge asset for the Pars if they can get the striker into the right areas of the pitch running at defenders.

The hope is that by breaking his duck – with his first goal for anyone since September 2021 – he can now add more goals to his game and help spark the Fifers’ attack into life.

Thirty-two

Getting themselves into the hat for the fourth round was the main thing for Dunfermline on Saturday.

They can now await Monday night’s draw with interest along with the other 31 teams.

The Pars are two-time winners of the trophy and were most recently in the final just 17 years ago.

However, sustained Scottish cup runs have been few and far between of late.

Aside from McPake’s frustrations over not taking the chances created against City, there were only fleeting moments of danger in defence.

The home side played well on the ball and were always in the game. But, on the whole, the Fifers defence kept them at arm’s length.

Young, who converted City’s late penalty, has scored 13 goals in the league – which is more than the whole Dunfermline side so far.

But, marshalled by the excellent Kyle Benedictus, the East End Park men were largely untroubled and it was a case of job done without too many issues.

Eight

The win was Dunfermline’s eighth of a difficult season, and it was also their third in the last four games.

However, five of those eight have been in cup competitions – one in the Premier Sports Cup, three in the SPFL Trust Trophy and now one in the Scottish Cup.

It still means the Pars have just three victories in the ‘bread and butter’ of the league.

Having said that, wins can build confidence, no matter who they are against and in what competition.

The Fifers now have a vitally important Championship clash next up against Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Three points would take the East End Park men above their opponents in the table.

And, depending on other results, they could jump to as high as sixth.

Consistency has been a major issue for McPake’s side so far this term but he will be hoping, again, for Saturday’s win to prove a catalyst.