Pedestrian, 75, in hospital after car crash in Kirriemuir

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital after a car crash in Kirriemuir.

The incident happened near the Co-op on Roods at around 5pm on Friday.

A witness reported seeing four police cars, a police van and an ambulance.

“They seemed to be emptying a black van in the car park,” the onlooker added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Friday, 29 November, 2024, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Roods in Kirriemuir.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”